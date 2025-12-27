Media names 3 Baylor skill players to latest mock draft

The 2025 campaign did not end well for the Baylor Bears. The green and gold of the gridiron finished with a 5-7 record, even with 18 starters returning from the 2024 squad. But three of those starters have distinguished themselves on the football field and have garnered attention to be named to the latest NFL mock draft by Ian Cummings of profootballnetwork.com.

TE Michael Trigg, 4th round, Denver Broncos

With elite athleticism, Trigg made some spectacular plays and acrobatic catches, and made it look too easy. Trigg was second in receiving among all tight ends with 694 yards on 50 catches and scored six touchdowns. Against Kansas State, Trigg posted a season-high 155 receiving yards.

Baylor tight end Michael Trigg is unguardable:



🔥5 receptions

🔥82 yards

🔥TD pic.twitter.com/RsuV2vb4Z4 — Baylor Bears on SicEm365 (@SicEm365) November 1, 2025

In the Arizona State game, Trigg scored two receiving touchdowns. For his efforts, Trigg was named a finalist for the Mackey Award, given to the top tight end in college football. In addition, Trigg earned first-team All-Big 12 Conference honors.

WR Josh Cameron, 5th round, Green Bay Packers

Cameron led the Bears in receiving with 69 catches and over 800 yards and nine scores. In a loss to Utah, Cameron posted a season-high 13 catches for 165 yards and two TD’s.

Earlier in the season, the Bears beat the nationally-ranked SMU Mustangs 48-45. In that game, Cameron caught nine passes for 151 yards and two scores. Cameron’s performance earned him a spot on the first-team All-Big 12.

QB Sawyer Robertson, 7th round, Minnesota Vikings

Robertson tied for second in the FBS with 31 touchdowns and was third nationally with 306.8 yards per game passing. Robertson passed for over 3,600 yards and threw 12 interceptions on his way to being named the Big 12 Conference Scholar Athlete of the Year.

In addition, Robertson posted 10 straight games with multiple-touchdown passes. Robertson recorded three games of 400+ yards and four games of 300+ yards. As a result, Robertson was named second-team All-Big 12 by the Associated Press (AP). Robertson currently ranks fourth on the school’s passing list with 7,616 yards, 61 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

One of the most prolific QB + WR duos in Baylor history links up again in a crucial spot! @SawRobertson12 + @Josh_Cameron34 🔥#SicEm pic.twitter.com/ggh7VVqoyT — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 29, 2025

A notable snub on this particular mock draft is Bears offensive lineman Omar Aigbedion. Aigbedion earned All-Big 12 honors from Pro Football Focus (PFF). The talented Bears lineman allowed zero sacks in 684 offensive snaps on his way to scoring a 77.0 pass blocking grade by PFF. In the run game, Aigbedion graded out in the mid-70's.

Trigg, Cameron and Roberston have all accepted invitations to play in the Senior Bowl in January. That will be a huge opportunity for this Baylor trio to showcase their football skills in front of NFL coaches and front office staff.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23-25 in the steel city of Pittsburgh.

