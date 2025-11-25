Baylor TE Michael Trigg named finalist for major award
On Tuesday, it was announced that Baylor TE Michael Trigg was named as a Mackey Award Finalist, which is given to the nation's top tight end. Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq and Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers join Trigg as finalists.
Trigg is the second-best receiving TE in the nation, behind Stowers, with 694 yards this season. He has added six touchdowns to his stats.
The former USC and Ole Miss player has been the most productive TE in Baylor history. Trigg's 1,089 career yards tops the Bears' history books. Trigg has been a reliable target for Sawyer Robertson and Baylor fans will miss his mismatch ability in any given week.
This season, Trigg is second on the team behind Josh Cameron, who has 817 yards and eight touchdowns.
Baylor (5-6, 3-5 Big 12 Conference) takes on Houston (8-3, 5-3 Big 12) on Saturday at 11 a.m. on TNT, truTV and HBO Max, and on the Baylor Sports Media Network.