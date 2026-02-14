Top NFL Fits for Baylor's Draft Hopefuls

The NFL Combine will begin next week with four Baylor Bears looking to increase their draft stock. There were four Bears invited to the NFL’s annual scouting extravaganza, which means all four players have a good chance of getting drafted, so long as they do not make any significant mistakes during their week in Indianapolis.

Once the combine ends, the countdown will begin to the draft, where each of these men will hope to hear their name called.

With that in mind, here is a look at the best fits for each of the four players headed to Indianapolis next week.

QB Sawyer Robertson

Green Bay Packers

The Packers have their long-term starter in Jordan Love, but are losing their backup quarterback this offseason with Malik Willis likely ticketed for a hefty contract in free agency. The Packers will be in the market for more competition behind their entrenched starter.

The Packers have typically liked to draft and develop quarterbacks even when they have an established starter since the days of Ron Wolf patrolling the front office. Robertson could fit as potential competition for the backup and is set to be a Day 3 pick, which is where the Packers would likely be looking for a quarterback.

Minnesota Vikings

Speaking of the NFC North, the Vikings’ quarterback situation is a little different that of their friends in Wisconsin. JJ McCarthy is their starter in name, and Robertson could be someone the Vikings draft to be their backup as opposed to Max Brosmer. With the situation in Minnesota tenuous at best, Robertson could also develop enough under Kevin O’Connell to get an opportunity to start. Once he’s on the field, who knows what can happen from there.

Los Angeles Rams

Much like the Packers, the Rams are looking for some youth behind their starting quarterback. Matthew Stafford said after winning his first career MVP award that he will be back for 2026, but anything beyond that is questionable, at best.

Robertson would not be anointed the quarterback of the future if the Rams were to draft him, but an opportunity is all anyone can ask for. There are few situations that are better for a quarterback than playing under Sean McVay. Robertson would get plenty of opportunities in the preseason, and if he ever were to start there are worse situations than throwing the ball to Davante Adams and Puka Nacua.

WR Josh Cameron

Green Bay Packers

The Packers make another appearance on our list as someone who could be a fit for Josh Cameron. At the top of the receiver depth chart, Green Bay is in a good place with Christian Watson and Jayden Reed set to return alongside last year’s first-round pick Matthew Golden.

It’s also true that Watson, Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks are set to see their contracts expire after 2026. The Packers won’t keep all three of those players, and may only choose to re-sign one. Carmeron can also be an immediate contributor as a punt returner, where the Packers have been a mess since Matt LaFleur took over as the head coach.

New England Patriots

Adding weapons around a young quarterback should be a prime mission for any team, and that’s where the New England Patriots find themselves.

Cameron can contribute on special teams, but also have a role on offense. Stefon Diggs is aging. The rest of the Patriots’ receiving corps is uninspiring. Cameron could be another interesting piece to add around Drake Maye.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers’ passing game truly was a one man band. It was Tetairoa McMillan, and everyone else.

Cameron could be a nice fit alongside McMillan as a secondary pass catching option for Bryce Young. Young should be back next season in a bit of a make-or-break year for him. The Panthers were a surprise playoff team in 2025, and pushed the Rams to the bring of elimination in their lone playoff game. Cameron would get an opportunity to join a young, ascending team if the Panthers were to take him.

TE Michael Trigg

San Francisco 49ers

Trigg played tight end at Baylor, but is projected as a fullback/H-back in the NFL according to ESPN’s Mel Kiper.

What team has used the fullback or H-back role better than anyone in the last five years? How about Kyle Shannahan and the San Francisco 49ers?

Trigg could play a year as the understudy to Kyle Juszczyk before taking over in a full time role there. If nothing else, Trigg could find his way as a special teams contributor early in his career, but this feels like a place he could truly flourish.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs don’t run the system made famous by Kyle Shanahan, but they are working on retooling their offense around Patrick Mahomes.

Players like Trigg have also been useful to Andy Reid in the past, whether in Kansas City or Philadelphia.

Any situation that ends with getting a pass catcher to play with Patrick Mahomes is a good one for that player in question.

Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh is another coach who would like a fullback/h-back player like Trigg, if that were the role he were to settle on in the NFL.

Trigg could be to the Chargers what players like Max Bredeson or Khalid Hill were to the Michigan Wolverines when Harbaugh was coaching in college.

Another weapon for Justin Herbert would be interesting, and Trigg could get some tight end snaps alongside Orande Gadsden, potentially forming a dynamic tandem.

DL Jackie Marshall

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles build their team up front on both sides of the ball, and are facing some interesting decisions on their defensive line. Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter are both set to be free agents in the next two years, and the Eagles may only keep one of them.

Assuming that’s Carter, they’ll need a replacement for Jordan Davis. He would not be the same style of player at only 305 pounds, but any quarterback that is able to get after opposing quarterbacks is going to be a welcome sight for Howie Roseman, who loves to gather as many quality defensive linemen that he can.

New England Patriots

The Patriots are looking to re-tool a bit following their disappointing loss in the Super Bowl to the Seattle Seahawks.

Mike Vrabel is always going to build his team with grit and toughness in mind. Adding players to the defensive line is certainly a way to do that, and the Patriots could find some attrition up front. They gave Milton Williams a big bag of money last offseason. Now, they’ll have to make a decision on Khyiris Tonga. The Patriots may not pay him, but even in the event they do, adding depth behind their top guys will be paramount, which is where someone like Marshall could come in.

Chicago Bears

The Bears had a magical season in 2026, but they need to build up their defensive line. Their pass rush had a strong finish to the season, including a big game against the Packers in the postseason, but it was poor for most of the year, forcing Dennis Allen to rely on blitz schemes to get after opposing quarterbacks.

Adding more guys in the middle of their defense that is aging outside of Gervon Dexter should be a priority for the Bears. For Marshall, going into Allen’s attacking scheme could fit his skillset well.

