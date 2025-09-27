Inside The Bears

My best bet for Baylor vs. Oklahoma State

Will the Bears run up the score?

Dan Hochstein

Weekly disclaimer: Football is the most exciting sport to watch, in my opinion, and putting a few dollars on it ramps up the excitement. In this weekly article, I'll give out some ideas for bets to make viewing more fun. I'm not claiming to be a betting savant, but I will be researching and putting in work to come up with my selections. With that being said - if you tail my picks, please do so responsibly.

Last week, I chose to take "Kobe Prentice Anytime Touchdown" because of the value of the odds. Despite those odds, Prentice did not find the end zone, and I found myself on the wrong end of another bet. 

This week, the Baylor Bears take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys - who just fired Mike Gundy, the Oklahoma State Head Coach of 21 years. Many handicappers believe in a boost in play after a coach is fired, so I am sure there will be plenty of people betting Oklahoma State on the spread. Conversely, Baylor is coming off a tough loss; and I believe the Bears will come out angry, hungry, and with something to prove.

I do not have a best bet for this week. Unfortunately, I do not see any edges from the lines that are available. I was hoping player props would be posted, but there is nothing up at the time I am writing this article. I believe Baylor will put up a lot of points, but I am not sure if they will go over their team total of 39.5 (-115 on DraftKings). 

If you choose to bet this game, please do it responsibly. If Bryson Washington props become available, I would take his over in rushing yards. I expect Washington to have a big day, as Oklahoma State has struggled against the run.

My best bets are 0-3 on the season.

