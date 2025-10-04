My best bet for Kansas State vs. Baylor
Weekly disclaimer: Football is the most exciting sport to watch, in my opinion, and putting a few dollars on it ramps up the excitement. In this weekly article, I'll give out some ideas for bets to make viewing more fun. I'm not claiming to be a betting savant, but I will be researching and putting in work to come up with my selections. With that being said - if you tail my picks, please do so responsibly.
The Baylor Bears rolled against Oklahoma State last week, winning 45-27. I did not give out an official play, but the Baylor over team total (39.5) I mentioned, cashed. I also said to take Bryson Washington’s over in rushing, but I did not see any lines become available for that player prop. I do not believe Washington would have gone over, as his line would have probably been higher than the 77 yards he had. Although he was very effective, averaging 7.7 yards a carry, Washington ended up leaving the game with an injury.
My best bet this week is Josh Cameron over 63.5 receiving yards (-114 on FanDuel). Cameron has eclipsed this line in three of his last four games. I do not believe the Kansas State pass defense is as good as some stats would lead you to believe, and I anticipate they will give up a couple big plays to Cameron. As long as Cameron gets the volume I expect, he should have a great chance at achieving his over.
Sawyer Robertson’s over/under in passing yards is set at 300.5 on FanDuel. Robertson has gone over in three out of five games so far this season. In those games, he well-surpassed the 300.5-yard mark with passing yards of 419, 440, and 393. If you think Robertson is going to have a big game this week, this player prop might be one of the lowest numbers you will see this season.
My best bets are 0-3 on the season.
