Baylor Football: Stock up, stock down after Baylor's bounce-back win against Oklahoma State
The Baylor Bears beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys, 45-27, this past Saturday afternoon. The Bears' offense had another impressive performance, running for 219 yards, while Sawyer Robertson had 393 yards passing and four touchdowns. The Bears' defense did not have their best performance, but slowed the Cowboys enough to win by a margin.
Stock Up - Josh Cameron
Josh Cameron delivered the bounce-back game he needed, after fumbling twice last week against Arizona State. This week, Cameron led the Bears in receiving with 98 yards on six receptions. Cameron had a 40-yard catch in the 3rd quarter - when the OSU defense allowed Cameron a free release, and the safety was late to cover him.
Stock Up - The Offensive Line
Baylor’s offensive line performed very well in both run and pass blocking. The Bears, as a team, rushed for 219 yards with two rushing touchdowns. Sawyer Robertson and Bryson Washington both had rushing touchdowns. The offensive line also did a great job protecting their quarterback, only allowing one sack and two hurries. With the great protection from the offensive line, Robertson was able to throw for 393 yards and four touchdowns.
Stock Down - The Defense
More of the same story, unfortunately, the Baylor defense continues to miss tackles and show an inability to put pressure on the quarterback. An Oklahoma State offense, that has struggled all season, was able to sustain drives and put up points on the Bears' shaky defense. The defense gave up 5.1 yards a carry. Their inability to stop the run and lack of pressure will lead to struggles stopping the pass against more prolific offenses.
Baylor takes on 2-3 Kansas State at home this coming Saturday, October 4, 2025 at 11 am CT. The Bears will look to keep it rolling on offense and get enough stops on defense to come away with another victory.