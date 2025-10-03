Former Baylor football Heisman winner RG3 names 'best QB in the country'
Former Baylor QB Robert Griffin III knows a thing or two about being the best QB out there. During his playing days in Waco, RG3 won the Heisman Trophy back in 2011 for being the best player in college football. Shortly after, he was selected No. 2 overall in the NFL Draft.
Now that his playing days are over, Griffin III is an analyst covering college football. He calls games for Fox and has his own podcast, 'Outta Pocket', and most recently, RG3 named his top 10 Heisman candidates through five weeks of college football.
While players like Oregon's Dante Moore and Ohio State's Julian Sayin were toward the top, at No. 10 was Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson. Not only was Robertson ranked, but RG3 called him the best QB in the country.
"Sawyer Robertson is the best quarterback in the country. He's the best quarterback in the country," RG3 said.
So if Robertson is the best QB in the country, why is he ranked 10th? Because his team is 3-2. The Bears aren't winning their games, which would hurt Robertson in his quest for a Heisman.
“Because they're three and two. They've lost two games. But if they keep winning, Sawyer Robertson will continue to climb this list.”
Why Robertson is the best in the country
Baylor might be 3-2 this season, but Robertson is doing everything he can do. He leads the country in passing and averaging nearly 350 yards per game. He has thrown 17 TDs compared to three INTs -- he has been the real deal.
“Let me tell you why Sawyer Robertson is the best quarterback in the country. Right now, he's first in passing yards in the FBS. He's got 1,713 yards in five games," said RG3.
"He's first in passing touchdowns. He's got 17 touchdown passes in five games. And he's only got three interceptions.
"That is a magnificent touchdown to interception ratio. He's got two 400-yard passing games this year, two four touchdown passing games this year. He's thrown at least three touchdowns in all five games this year.
"Then he had five total touchdowns in his last game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who just fired their legendary coach, Mike Gundy. Baylor's offense is the literal only thing that is keeping them in games this year. They're having to outscore everybody.”
Robertson has put it all together
The most ironic part of Robertson's season is that he wasn't Baylor's starting QB last year. No, it was Toledo transfer Dequan Finn, who began the season as the starter. But the Bears eventually put Robertson in and he led Baylor to the final six wins of the 2024 season.
If Baylor can figure it all out, the Bears could finish 2025 strong and quite possibly get Robertson to New York.
“And who's at the centerpiece of that," asked RG3. "It's Sawyer Robertson, the guy who transferred from Mississippi State because everybody had given up on him. The guy who lost two back-to-back quarterback competitions at Baylor because they didn't think he was good enough.
"Well, guess what? He played down the stretch last year, led them to 6-0 to finish the season in the regular season. And now he is leading this offense, which might be the most dangerous in the Big 12.
"Texas Tech is the best team, but this Baylor offense is competing with everybody. And you can't show me a quarterback in all of college football right now that is playing better football than Sawyer Robinson. He is the best.
"He is playing himself into becoming a top 10 pick. And that's all I gotta say.”