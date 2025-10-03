Staff predictions: Can Baylor football stop Avery Johnson and down Kansas State?
Baylor, 3-2 on the season, is in need of a big home win. Both losses thus far have come in McLane Stadium against Auburn and Arizona State. The only signature win Baylor has on the schedule is at SMU, but the Mustangs don't appear to be the same team they were last year.
While Kansas State isn't the team many thought it would be, the 'Cats are better than the record shows. Avery Johnson is a dual-threat QB who can challenge the Baylor defense. While K-State has already lost three games, Baylor can't overlook the Wildcats.
Baylor Bears on SI predicts what will happen in the game.
Trent Knoop
This game will come down to the Baylor defense stopping the Wildcats. I don't think Kansas State will be able to shut down Sawyer Robertson and Co. The Baylor offense should be able to move the ball and score points -- assuming turnovers aren't an issue like they were against both Auburn and ASU. But again, can the Baylor defense stop Avery Johnson? K-State hasn't been the darling many thought it would be at the beginning of the season, but don't let the record fool you -- this game will be hard.
I've picked Baylor every game so far, and twice it's burned me against good teams. I don't think the 'Cats are as good as either Auburn or Arizona State, but Baylor has to prove to me it can beat a good QB at home.
Final score: Kansas State 34, Baylor 31
Josh Abraham
Now in the thick of their conference schedule, the Bears are back at home for a face off against the Kansas State Wildcats. After a win in Stillwater that was closer than many expected, the Bears will have their hands full with Kansas State. Although the Wildcats have not quite lived up to preseason expectations, this is a game that the Bears must win if they still have post season aspirations. The key to this game on the Baylor side of things will be the containment of the K-State offense, and the play of the nation's leader in passing yards, Sawyer Robertson. Ultimately, I think the Bears come away with the win in a close one.
Final score: Baylor 31, Kansas State 24
Josh Crawrford
These are the type of conference games Baylor needs to be able to feel comfortable about if they’re the team they say they are in 2025. Not the dominant showing you’d like against a conference bottom feeder in Stillwater, but, to truly stamp yourself as a top tier team in the Big 12, you need this one to build momentum, get a winning record in conference, and start to separate. This defense held the last running quarterback in check, and I think they can again.
Final score: Baylor 37, Kansas State 27
Kyle Besson
Baylor is coming off a strong win over Oklahoma State that saw the offense put up over 600 yards of offense, but now facing a stronger defense, points will be harder to come by. The offense should still be efficient on Saturday, but not at the standard we’ve seen them work with in five games this season.
Final score: Baylor 24, Kansas State 23