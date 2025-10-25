Nick Saban breaks down what Baylor will see from the Cincinnati offense on Saturday
Baylor heads to Ohio to take on Cincinnati later today. The Bearcats are ranked as the No. 21 team in the country and Cincinnati ranks No. 2 in the Big 12 Conference, averaging 37.9 points per game -- behind only Texas Tech.
The Bears' defense ranks No. 15 in the Big 12, giving up over 31 points per game. It's going to be another tough matchup for the Baylor defense, containing both Brendan Sorsby and Evan Pryor.
Ahead of the game, ESPN's Nick Saban broke down what Baylor is going to see on Saturday on College GameDay.
Former coach Nick Saban talked about the different weapons UC has on its offense. The Bearcats have one of the most explosive offenses in the country and he believes UC can contend for the Big 12 Championship.
"This team is really effective and efficient on offense," Saban said of Cincinnati. "Quarterback Brendan Sorsby has 24 total touchdowns to just one interception. They are averaging 38 points per game, they've got 75 explosive plays, which is one of the tops in the nation. They got great balance on offense.
"Evan Pryor is a really good running back. You see him make people miss -- stiff arm. He has great vision. When he sees a play is cut off, he cuts back in for a big running lane. They've got a great weapon in tight end Joe Royer. This guy is averaging over 15 yards per catch. He's athletic and a vertical threat, and he's good running after the catch. And this Brendan Sorsby guy at quarterback -- he can throw and he can move.
"But they also have Caleb Goodie (at wide receiver). Lots of weapons on offense, lots of explosive plays -- if these guys can play defense, they have a chance at the championship."
Baylor will have to have offensive firepower in this game
The theme for Baylor all season has been outscoring the opponent. Baylor's defense hasn't improved much since Week 1 loss to Auburn. QB Sawyer Robertson is going to need to be on his A-game to beat UC. The veteran gunslinger threw three interceptions against TCU last week, and if the Bears are going to enter Cincinnati and win -- he will need to be much better.
But to help Robertson, Baylor needs more out of its run game. Bryson Washington has coughed up the ball too many times, and the offense can't afford costly turnovers. Baylor is going to need to match Sorsboy and Co. to stay in the game on Saturday.