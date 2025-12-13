The reasons why 2025 Baylor football received low grades

In the preseason, the Baylor Bears were looked upon as the team to beat in the Big 12 Conference in 2025, as they returned 18 starters, including 10 on offense and starting quarterback Sawyer Robertson. Actually, Baylor was picked to win the Big 12 by college football analyst Phil Steele.

The Bears won four of their first six games, then finished 1-5 in the back half of the season, including a three-game losing streak. As a result, Shehan Jeyarajah of cbssports.com graded the Bears a D- for the 2025 season.

It left fans wondering what could have been considering Baylor fielded one of the better quarterbacks in college football, Sawyer Robertson. Robertson finished the season with 3,681 yards and 31 touchdowns, which led the Big 12. In addition, he averaged 306 yards passing per game. Robertson was named second-team All-Big 12 by the Associated Press (AP).

The skill positions on the perimeter were talented and they produced. Josh Cameron and Michael Trigg were Roberstson’s favorite targets. They combined for 119 catches for 1,566 yards and 15 touchdowns. Cameron was a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy given to the most outstanding college football player who started his collegiate career as a walk-on. Cameron was named second-team All-Big 12 by the AP. Trigg was a Mackey Award finalist, given to the top tight end in college football. Trigg earned first-team AP All-Big 12 honors.

However, the running back room took a step back this season. The Bears rushed for 626 fewer yards and 13 fewer rushing touchdowns than they did in 2024, which left Baylor at times one dimensional.

On defense, the Bears struggled, especially against the run. They ranked 123rd nationally in rushing defense, as they gave up 197.17 yards per game. In that late-season losing streak, Baylor gave up 768 yards and 12 touchdowns and allowed opponents over six yards per carry. In a 55-28 loss to Utah, the Bears were pummeled for 380 yards on the ground and five touchdowns on 43 carries. The Utes averaged 8.84 yards per carry in that game.

Then in November, Baylor athletic director, Mack Rhoades, stepped down. That void in leadership saved head coach Dave Aranda’s job. Baylor President Linda Livingstone gave Aranda the green light for one more season and will coach the Bears in 2026, despite Aranda’s coaching record at Baylor being 36-37, with a .493 winning percentage.

Due to the Bears poor showing on the gridiron, Baylor also lost some 4-star commitments on the recruiting trail. In addition, some talented players announced their intention to enter the transfer portal in January, most notably safety DJ Coleman.

Coleman finished the season with 46 tackles, two interceptions, four pass breakups, one forced fumble and 6.5 tackles for loss.

With all that said, to say the Bears underachieved in 2025 would be a serious understatement. To improve the defense, Baylor hired former Kansas State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman.

It will be interesting to see how the Bears tackle the transfer portal to ease the pain of a mass exodus of players and acquire experienced talent for 2026.

