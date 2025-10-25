My best bet for Baylor football vs. Cincinnati
Weekly Disclaimer: Football is the most exciting sport to watch, in my opinion, and putting a few dollars on it ramps up the excitement. In this weekly article, I'll give out some ideas for bets to make viewing more fun. I'm not claiming to be a betting savant, but I will be researching and putting in work to come up with my selections. With that being said - if you tail my picks, please do so responsibly.
“Fade god” status achieved, as I moved to 0-5 on the season. Baylor +3.5 was just not the play last week. The defense became a turnstile after a couple of possessions, and the Bears were never within the number after midway through the 2nd quarter. Of course, Sawyer Robertson went over his passing yards number; and the roller coaster ride that is Josh Cameron also went over his receiving yards.
My best bet - that you absolutely should not put hard-earned money on because I could not hit sand if I fell off a camel is - Sawyer Robertson over 312.5 passing yards (-114 on FanDuel). Robertson has gone over this number in five of seven games this year. I also expect Baylor to be trailing in this game, which will lead to more passing from Robertson.
I do not want any part of betting any Baylor pass catchers' receiving yards over, since every week seems to be a different player's turn to be the featured go-to target. I do not think there is great value on this prop, but Michael Trigg Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-110 on DraftKings) is definitely something to consider - as he is always a threat to score in the red zone, and from anywhere on the field.
Here's when and where you can watch Baylor face off against Cincinnati today:
- Date: October 25th, 2025
- Time: 3 p.m. CT
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Nippert Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Streaming: ESPN+
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
