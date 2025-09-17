Inside The Bears

Offensive report card: Solid, not spectacular showing for Baylor vs. Samford

I got into depth on Baylor’s offensive performance last weekend against Sanford.

JaMichael Garrett

Sep 13, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears offensive lineman Sidney Fugar (69) in action against the Samford Bulldogs during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears offensive lineman Sidney Fugar (69) in action against the Samford Bulldogs during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Baylor's offense showed some consistency at points in its game against Samford last Saturday in Waco, but the overall offensive production from the quarterback play down to the offensive line showed that it's still a long season for the Bears, as there are always things to improve on as they head into conference play this weekend versus Arizona State.

Quarterback

Sawyer Robertson threw for 211 yards and 3 passing touchdowns, but also made some errors as he had 2 interceptions, Robertson spread the ball around to different receivers had some moments where he looked great and was accurate but also had moments where he missed some easy throws, a couple drives stalled because of that and will need to make better red-zone decision reads as Baylor's going into a dog fight in a primetime matchup with defending Big 12 champs Arizona State Sun Devils.

Baylor Quarterback
Sep 13, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) throws the balll upfield against the Samford Bulldogs during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Running backs

The ground game for the Bears looked like it started to get back to its groove as it was the backbone of the offense in this game, as the Bears rushed for 223 yards. Bryson Washington carried the load this past weekend, as he went over 100 yards for the second straight week. Washington rushed for 135 yards on 21 carries and 2 rushing touchdowns. The offensive line opened holes for Washington and others to gain positive yards, and it's something they will need to lean on as they will look to control the clock this weekend in Waco.

Baylor RB Bryson Washington
Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Pass catchers

The pass catchers made plays when the ball came their way and were very dependable, especially on several third-down conversions, finding the right spots in zone coverages so that Robertson could get them the ball and let the playmakers make plays. Ashtyn Hawkins led the receivers with 42 yards; 6 players had 3 or more catches.

Baylor WR Jadon Porter
Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Offensive Line

The front five played really well in pass pro, giving Robertson time to scan the field and get the ball to playmakers. They showed much improvement by giving the running backs open holes so that they can hit them without any hesitation. Have to work on cleaning up the penalties as they erased some big plays, but it's still early, and they played well.

Baylor Offensive Line
Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Overall Grade: I would give the Baylor offense a B- as they found a groove later in the ball game and moved the ball with confidence and consistency. There were still a lot of points that were left on the field, and this score could have easily been larger, but the offensive line is my MVP of the game, as they ran the ball very consistently and look to build on that going into Big-12 play.

JaMichael Garrett
