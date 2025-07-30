On3's JD PicKell makes shocking Big 12 Championship Game prediction
On Tuesday, On3's national personality JD PicKell put pen to paper on who he thought would win each conference in 2025, and who would make the College Football Playoff. For starters, PicKell picked LSU over Texas in the SEC, Ohio State over Oregon in the Big Ten, and Clemson to beat Miami in the ACC.
Then that left the Big 12. Teams like Arizona State, Kansas State, and Iowa State are receiving the most hype early on, but according to PicKell, none of them will get to the Big 12 Championship Game. That's because PicKell has Baylor taking on TCU in what would be a rematch from the regular season.
"If it's that wide open, and I think it will be that wide open, what should we pay attention to," PicKell asked. "Who you have on your schedule in the month of November. Now, in the month of November, I think the two best schedules are Baylor and TCU.
“Baylor, they play Arizona State and Kansas State at home before the month of November, so just a quick thing to think about there. But then in November, they play UCF, they get a bye, they play Utah, they play at Arizona, and they play Houston. I told you, I think Utah will be much improved.
"But based on those teams right now, Baylor doesn't play a team that made a bowl game last year in the month of November. Not a bad spot to be sitting with all the returning production that Baylor has and a freaking dude at quarterback in Sawyer Robertson. By the way, one of the best young running backs in the entire country, in [Bryson] Washington, whenever a thousand yards last year, neither here nor there.
"TCU, by the way, they have a bye to start November. They play Iowa State, but they get Iowa State after they just played Arizona State. So let down spot for Iowa State, got to come to Fort Worth, they're at BYU, they're at Houston, they play Cincy.”
After talking about the schedules, PicKell announced why he has Baylor beating TCU in the championship game.
“So I think that's your conference title game in Jerry World between Baylor and TCU. You said, JD, you pick Arizona State to win the conference though in the month of, like, what was it, like January? Why are you flipping on us now?
"February, why do you flip on us now? If kids can flip their commitment right now, we're going to flip our pick. So I got Baylor and TCU playing in the conference title game, and when I look at how that matchup would potentially play out, I think the multiple nature of what Baylor has on offense.
“I told you, Washington on the ground. Dave Aranda is a defensive guy that's going to be stout on that side of the football. Sawyer Robertson, another year in the system.
"I think there is so many ways for Baylor to win football games. As much as I love TCU, they are a little bit more live by the sword, die by the sword when it comes to how they push the football down field and what Josh Hoover brings. Not me saying he couldn't take over and TCU is your Big 12 champion, but I think in this spot, Baylor, the multiple ways they can do it, the continuity they have on that staff, Dave Aranda and the stoic nature.”
