One Baylor Bear makes Sporting News' 2025 preseason All-American team headlined by Texas' Arch Manning

After one of the best seasons in Baylor football history, he is being recognized as an All-American.

Sporting News released its 2025 preseason All-American Team on Wednesday morning, and one Baylor Bear made the cut. Punter Palmer Williams was placed as a second-team All-American. Williams sits behind Georgia punter Brett Thorson, who was placed as a first-team All-American.

Williams has already received national recognition this preseason. On top of Sporting News, Phil Steele named him as a second-team All-American, and Athlon Sports had Williams has a third-team All-American.

2024 year was a tremendous season for the then-sophomore punter. Williams had the best punting season in college football and the best in Baylor history. He finished with a 49.35 average on 43 punts, which among those who punted at least 2.5 times for game in 2024, ranked tops in the nation. Williams average ranked as the best in single-season Baylor history.

You can view Sporting News' All-American Team below:

First-Team Offense:

QB: Arch Manning, Texas
RB: Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame 
RB: Isaac Brown, Louisville 
WR: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
WR: Ryan Williams, Alabama
WR: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State 
TE: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt 
T: Spencer Fano, Utah 
G: Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State 
C: Jake Slaughter, Florida 
G: Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M
T: Francis Mauigoa, Miami
AP: Desmond Reid, Pitt 

First-Team Defense:

DL: Tim Keenan III, Alabama 
DL: Peter Woods, Clemson 
EDGE: T.J. Parker, Clemson 
EDGE: Dylan Stewart South Carolina 
LB: Kyle Louis, Pitt
LB: Anthony Hill Jr., Texas 
LB: Aiden Fisher, Indiana 
CB: Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
CB: Leonard Moore, Notre Dame
S: Caleb Downs, Ohio State 
S: Michael Taaffe, Texas 
DB: Dillon Thieneman, Oregon 

First-Team Specialists:

K: Dominic Zvada, Michigan 
P: Brett Thorson, Georgia
KR: Keelan Marion, Miami 
PR: Kam Shanks, Arkansas 

Second-Team Offense:

QB: Cade Klubnik, Clemson 
RB: Makhi Hughes, Oregon 
RB: Nick Singleton, Penn State
WR: Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech 
WR: Antonio Williams, Clemson 
WR: Carnell Tate, Ohio State 
TE: Tanner Koziol, Houston 
T: Kadyn Proctor, Alabama 
G: Cayden Green, Missouri 
C: Iapani Laloulu, Oregon 
G: Jaeden Roberts, Alabama
T: Gennings Dunker, Iowa 
AP: Quintrevion Wisner, Texas 

Second-Team Defense:

DL: Zane Durant, Penn State 
DL: Reuben Bain Jr., Miami 
EDGE: Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss
EDGE: Colin Simmons, Texas 
LB: Sonny Styles, Ohio State 
LB: CJ Allen, Georgia 
LB: Whit Weeks, LSU 
CB: D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana 
CB: Chandler Rivers, Duke 
S: KJ Bolden, Georgia 
S: Koi Perich, Minnesota  
DB: Isaiah Nwokobia, SMU 

Second-Team Specialists:

K: Peyton Woodring, Georgia 
P: Palmer Williams, Baylor 
KR: Rayshawn Pleasant, Auburn 
PR: Kaden Wetjen, Iowa

