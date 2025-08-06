One Baylor Bear makes Sporting News' 2025 preseason All-American team headlined by Texas' Arch Manning
Sporting News released its 2025 preseason All-American Team on Wednesday morning, and one Baylor Bear made the cut. Punter Palmer Williams was placed as a second-team All-American. Williams sits behind Georgia punter Brett Thorson, who was placed as a first-team All-American.
Williams has already received national recognition this preseason. On top of Sporting News, Phil Steele named him as a second-team All-American, and Athlon Sports had Williams has a third-team All-American.
2024 year was a tremendous season for the then-sophomore punter. Williams had the best punting season in college football and the best in Baylor history. He finished with a 49.35 average on 43 punts, which among those who punted at least 2.5 times for game in 2024, ranked tops in the nation. Williams average ranked as the best in single-season Baylor history.
You can view Sporting News' All-American Team below:
First-Team Offense:
QB: Arch Manning, Texas
RB: Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
RB: Isaac Brown, Louisville
WR: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
WR: Ryan Williams, Alabama
WR: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
TE: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
T: Spencer Fano, Utah
G: Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State
C: Jake Slaughter, Florida
G: Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M
T: Francis Mauigoa, Miami
AP: Desmond Reid, Pitt
First-Team Defense:
DL: Tim Keenan III, Alabama
DL: Peter Woods, Clemson
EDGE: T.J. Parker, Clemson
EDGE: Dylan Stewart South Carolina
LB: Kyle Louis, Pitt
LB: Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
LB: Aiden Fisher, Indiana
CB: Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
CB: Leonard Moore, Notre Dame
S: Caleb Downs, Ohio State
S: Michael Taaffe, Texas
DB: Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
First-Team Specialists:
K: Dominic Zvada, Michigan
P: Brett Thorson, Georgia
KR: Keelan Marion, Miami
PR: Kam Shanks, Arkansas
Second-Team Offense:
QB: Cade Klubnik, Clemson
RB: Makhi Hughes, Oregon
RB: Nick Singleton, Penn State
WR: Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech
WR: Antonio Williams, Clemson
WR: Carnell Tate, Ohio State
TE: Tanner Koziol, Houston
T: Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
G: Cayden Green, Missouri
C: Iapani Laloulu, Oregon
G: Jaeden Roberts, Alabama
T: Gennings Dunker, Iowa
AP: Quintrevion Wisner, Texas
Second-Team Defense:
DL: Zane Durant, Penn State
DL: Reuben Bain Jr., Miami
EDGE: Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss
EDGE: Colin Simmons, Texas
LB: Sonny Styles, Ohio State
LB: CJ Allen, Georgia
LB: Whit Weeks, LSU
CB: D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana
CB: Chandler Rivers, Duke
S: KJ Bolden, Georgia
S: Koi Perich, Minnesota
DB: Isaiah Nwokobia, SMU
Second-Team Specialists:
K: Peyton Woodring, Georgia
P: Palmer Williams, Baylor
KR: Rayshawn Pleasant, Auburn
PR: Kaden Wetjen, Iowa
