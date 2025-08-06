Baylor commit shines among Texas elite in 2026 class
Rivals recently updated their Top 10 for Texas prospects in the 2026 class, current Baylor commit four-star edge Jamarion Carlton out of Temple, Texas, 6-5, 260 pounds, already has the physical stature to come into Waco and play during his true freshman season. Baylor is making headlines by securing one of these top-tier prospects in the state of Texas, the state is loaded with elite talent that's committed or considering programs like LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas Tech, and Texas A&M.
Carlton, the highest recruit in Baylor's current 2026 class, who committed to the Bears last month, is the future in Waco. The Temple HS standout has over 25 Division I offers from all over the country, which include Texas, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Nebraska, and LSU, to name a few. Carlton has elite length and burst off the edge, has been praised for his high motor, IQ, and production over his high school career, so far he has shown the potential to be a future star pass rusher in the Big-12. He fits the mold of recent players that have come through Waco, high character, toughness, and athletic ability have made a strong statement for recruits going forward for Head Coach Dave Aranda's Bears as they look to continue to build around Carlton and his ability to impact the game in multiple ways.
Baylor is currently ranked in the top 30 nationally for the class of 2026 and looks to continue building to possibly land more top in-state talent in the future. As a junior, Carlton recorded 57 tackles, 11 TFLs, 5 sacks, and 1 FF The highly-touted edge rusher is looking to dominate his senior year while trying to lead his team to a state championship. Baylor also has two top-100 nationally ranked players who are also from Texas that are committed to the Bears, one on each side of the ball as defensive back Jamarion Vincent (6-2 165 pounds Waco, TX) and wide receiver Jordan Clay (6-3 200 pounds San Antonio, TX), I expect Carlton to put on a show for his senior season Baylor could possibly end this cycle with a 5-star recruit as he will continue to rise the recruiting rankings and if that happens with it still being four months until early national signing day I wouldn't be suprised to see Baylor having to put up the gates from other big-time programs around the country once the season gets started, the Bears have it one of the most complete edge rushers in the nation going into his senior year.
