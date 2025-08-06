The Athletic snubs Baylor QB from Heisman contention
The Athletic’s recent 2025 Heisman Trophy fantasy draft brought some fun and creativity into the sports media space, in the otherwise dreary summer sports dead period (August 29th, you can’t come soon enough). You had several interesting names make the list — with one eyebrow-raising omission: Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson, the returning Baylor quarterback who was just named a top-10 Heisman dark-horse candidate by On3’s Andy Staples, along with a few other names in the back end of this list.
Let’s be clear: this list is about projection, but we have to take into consideration what each guy is coming off last season. Robertson quietly threw for 3,071 yards and 28 touchdowns last season, adding four more scores on the ground without even starting the season as QB1, and ending the regular season with six straight wins. His production places him squarely among the top statistical performers returning to college football this year under center, one of the main reasons why Todd McShay thinks Robertson could shoot up draft boards early next year.
While I don’t have any major gripes about any of the names selected in the first two rounds of the Heisman fantasy draft (although you can’t convince me that Jackson Arnold or Avery Johnson are better college quarterbacks than Robertson), rounds 3 and 4 are where some of the more egregious selections standout for me. Take Miller Moss, for example. He was USC’s heir apparent after sitting behind Caleb Williams, but all it took was one 3-interception performance by Moss for him to be benched in favor of Jaiden Maiava, and sent packing to Louisville by Lincoln Riley (where Michigan was reportedly the favorite before the Wolverine 5-star freshman Bryce Underwood. Seriously, don’t want to compete with a freshman in your last year?) While Moss has some tools, Robertson was simply better last year across every major passing metric, and has the edge in system continuity and what they looked like to end last year. Moss will probably have a similar arc to Tyler Shough, with the moderate team success and lack of “wow” factor keeping him a safe distance from the Heisman race
The same goes for Devon Dampier, who brings a dangerous rushing element but isn’t remotely in the same class as Robertson as a passer. He completed fewer than 60% of his throws last season and has yet to eclipse the 2,000-yard mark through the air. His running ability is intriguing, but it’s unlikely the rushing numbers alone will be gaudy enough to offset his passing limitations in a Heisman race. Meanwhile, Mark Gronowski? Seriously? I’m sorry, but hell will freeze over before an Iowa offensive player, much less an FCS transfer, gets closer to the Heisman race than one of the better quarterbacks in the Big 12. The same applies to Darian Mensah at Duke, who’s exponentially more talented than Gronowski, but, unless something’s changed that I don’t know about, still has “Duke” on his jersey, and it won’t be because he’s playing in Cameron Indoor. If Riley Leonard couldn’t break through for true Heisman contention (although his ankle injury is a major “what-if”), I have serious doubts that Mensah will, too.
Going deeper into the list, Austin Simmons hasn’t played a down of college football yet. Ty Simpson hasn't yet either, but, it's still Alabama. If Jaxson Dart started last season as one of the favorites, and ended up not even receiving a vote, then let’s make sure young Simmons is a competent SEC quarterback before we start throwing him up there with the elites. Georgia's Nate Frazier is a talented underclassman, but he’ll be in a rotation-heavy Georgia offense where no skill player is likely to see Heisman-worthy volume, and if I had to pick a Georgia offensive Heisman candidate, I’d go Zachariah Branch or even Dillion Bell before Frazier. And while TJ Parker is one of the best EDGE defenders in the country, recent history shows how uphill a battle it is for a defensive player to even get invited to New York—let alone win.
Robertson, meanwhile, is in the ideal position to build a serious campaign. Under new OC Jake Spavital, Baylor’s offense will be wide-open and high-tempo. He’ll be surrounded by weapons like Bryson Washington, Josh Cameron, and Michael Trigg, and Baylor’s schedule offers plenty of showcase moments in conference play. If the Bears win 9 or 10 games, and contends at the top of the Big 12 and for a potential playoff spot, Robertson’s stats and campaign will certainly at least warrant a second glance for Heisman consideration.
He’s not just a product of volume either—Robertson showed noticeable growth in anticipation throws, pocket poise, and decision-making last season. He’s got the frame, touch, and toughness to thrive in today’s game. The numbers support him. The opportunity is clear. And the national recognition is starting to trickle in. And yet, The Athletic’s draft overlooked him entirely.
If you’re including quarterbacks with pedestrian resumes, unproven freshmen, and longshot defenders in your Heisman fantasy board, there’s no legitimate argument that leaves Sawyer Robertson off it. On3 sees it. Baylor fans certainly see it. And if this fall plays out as expected, the rest of the country will too.
