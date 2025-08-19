Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson added to 5th preseason watch list after breakout season
After seeing a breakout 2024 season, Baylor star QB Sawyer Robertson was added to yet another preseason watch list on Tuesday. This time, Robertson saw his name added to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List. The award is presented to the nation's top senior/upperclassman QB.
In 2024, Robertson took over in place of the opening starter Dequan Finn and he didn't blink after taking over the starting job. One of the hottest QBs in college football last season, Robertson threw for 3,071 yards, 28 TDs, and eight INTs.
Heading into 2025, Robertson is once again a hot name and a player Baylor fans are excited to see in action.
You can see the full press release below:
Baylor football quarterback Sawyer Robertson has been named to the 2025 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List, as announced Tuesday by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation.
The award is presented annually to the top senior or upperclassman quarterback who is on track to graduate with their class. This year’s list showcases 58 of the nation’s premier collegiate quarterbacks, including a mix of returning standouts and rising stars.
Robertson, BU’s fifth-year QB, had a breakout 2024 campaign and led the Bears to eight wins, including six in a row to end the regular season. He threw for 3,071 yards with 28 TDs and just eight interceptions, completing 62.2 percent of his passes. He also rushed 63 times for 230 yards with four TDs. Robertson ranked among the tops in single-season program history in passing efficiency, passing yards, completions, completion percentages, TDs and TD:INT ratio. He had four 300+-yard passing games and threw for a career-high 445 yards with two scores vs. LSU in the Texas Bowl.
This is Robertson’s fifth watch list selection of the preseason, joining previous Davey O’Brien Award, Maxwell Award, Manning Award and Wuerffel Trophy honors. He was also named a preseason All-Big 12 and All-Texas selection earlier this summer. Robertson returns the nation’s best Total QBR with an 83.7 mark.
Now in its 39th year, the Golden Arm Award continues to honor excellence both on and off the field. The Foundation is committed to advancing the game of football while promoting character, leadership and academic achievement among young athletes.
As the 2025 season unfolds, the watch list will be narrowed to semifinalists, finalists and one standout quarterback will take home the award in December. The winner will be celebrated at the annual Golden Arm Award ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel in Johnny Unitas’ hometown of Baltimore.
