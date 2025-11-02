PFF grades, snap counts following Baylor's dominant win over UCF
The Baylor Bears really impressed on Saturday
It was the most dominant performance of the season for Baylor in 2025. The Bears put together an explosive offensive performance, along with Baylor playing stingy defense. Baylor would go on to defeat UCF 30-3.
Baylor gained 417 yards and only gave up 225 yards to the Knights. Sawyer Robertson was elite against a top-ranked UCF passing defense, throwing for 267 yards and three scores. TE Michael Trigg remains an issue for the opposition, making acrobatic catches.
Following Baylor's win over UCF, here are PFF grades and snap counts to know.
Top 10 Offensive Players
- QB Sawyer Robertson - 85.7 grade
- C Coleton Price - 80.1 grade
- TE Michael Trigg - 76.5 grade
- RB Caden Knighten - 75.8 grade
- TE Kelsey Johnson - 68.5 grade
- LG Ryan Lengyel - 67.6 grade
- RB Joseph Dodds - 66.2 grad
- WR Kole Wilson - 66.0 grade
- RG Omar Aigbedion - 63.9 grade
- RB Bryson Washington - 61.4
Bottom Five Offensive Players
- RT Kaden Sieracki - 49.0 grade
- TE Matthew Klopfenstein - 50.4 grade
- LT Sean Thompkins - 51.1 grade
- WR Josh Cameron - 59.2 grade
- WR Jadon Porter - 61.1 grade
Top 10 Defensive Players
- CB LeVar Thornton - 82.3 grade
- CB Caldra Williford - 79.9 grade
- DT Cooper Lanz - 75.9 grade
- SS DJ Coleman - 75.8 grade
- LB Kaleb Burns - 75.4 grade
- Edge Kyler Jordan - 73.3 grade
- FS Devyn Bobby - 70.1 grade
- CB Reggie Bush - 69.6 grade
- CB Tevin Williams - 65.3 grade
- SS Jacob Redding - 63.9 grade
Bottom Five Defensive Players
- LB Kyland Reed - 47.1 grade
- DL Jackie Marshall - 50.0 grade
- CB Calvin Simpson-Hunt - 52.1 grade
- SS Tyler Turner - 54.8 grade
- DT Devonte Tezino - 55.7 grade
Snap Counts To Know
- RB Joseph Dodds saw action behind Caden Knighten with 10 snaps
- WR Jadon Porter saw extended snaps -- 31 of them -- with Baylor not having Kobe Prentice.
- RB Caden Knighten played a season high 41 snaps
- CB Calvin Simpson-Hunt saw his first action since Week 2, playing 17 snaps
- S Bo Onu played a season-high 23 snaps
- Freshman LB Kaleb Burns continues to play a big role for Baylor, playing in 23 snaps
