Baylor basketball has competition for elite five-star talent Dylan Mingo
The Baylor Bears appeared to be in the driver's seat to land five-star talent Dylan Mingo, but the Glen Head (NY) guard is keeping his options open. Mingo took a visit to Waco back on Oct. 4 and Rivals' Jamie Shaw had believed that the Bears would end up landing him.
While Baylor is still in a good place with Mingo, there are other suitors. In an updated article by Shaw, he now has both NC State and Baylor as potential places he may go. There is also Penn State which remains in the mix as well.
Mingo is slated to visit NC State this weekend. He has close ties with Baylor, VJ Edgecombe was a teammate of his, and Penn State is where his brother attends.
Baylor currently has one commitment in the 2026 class. Four-star Elijah Williams is the No. 26 prospect in the country, and the Bears would love to land a talent like Mingo to pair alongside him.
Dylan Mingo is among the best in the country
The 6-foot-4 prospect hails from Glen Head (NY) Long Island Lutheran and is ranked as the No. 5 player in the 2026 class. The Bears have signed some elite prospects in recent years. In 2024, Baylor signed five-star guard VJ Edgecombe and four-star Rob Wright. This past cycle, five-star CG Tounde Yessoufou came to Waco.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Mingo:
Mingo is a big guard with length, versatility, natural feel for the game, and an ability to get wherever he wants with the ball in his hands. He has a tight handle, can break his defender down with combo-moves, navigate a crowded lane instinctively, make reads out of ball-screens, utilize both hands, and create for himself and others. He is also a terrific perimeter rebounder (7.6 per game), very disruptive defender (2 steals), and simultaneously capable of guarding multiple positions.
While he has very good size and length at over 6-foot-4 with a better than 6-foot-10 wingspan, he’s a bit bow-legged and thus doesn’t always cover the court with a smooth gate. He can occasionally be nonchalant with the ball, which contributes to a relatively high turnover rate (2.8 assists vs. 2.5 turnovers), but the biggest swing skill is his shooting. He made just 23% of his threes in 13 EYBL games and has somewhat unorthodox mechanics, beginning with his catch and load into the shot.
Mingo has been a well-known prospect since he was younger but has continued to ascend with each passing year. That rate of improvement, as well as his young age (he won’t turn 17 until October of his senior year) suggests that there could still be significant untapped potential as he continues to climb the ranks in the national class.
