Social media is stunned by Baylor football's performance against UCF
Baylor put together its best performance of the season on Saturday at home against UCF. The Bears suffered back-to-back losses against TCU and Cincinnati, and with so many rumors swirling regarding Dave Aranda's future in Waco, Baylor played inspired football.
The Bears have started way too slow out of the gate for most of the season. But Baylor scored on its first three possessions against the Knights. En route to a 30-3 win, the Bears scored two touchdowns right out of the gate.
QB Sawyer Robertson was electric against the top UCF passing defense. He found Michael Trigg and Josh Cameron for two quick scores and later found Kole Wilson for another. Robertson would end up passing for 267 yards, three scores, and one INT in the game.
RB Bryson Washington got banged up, again. In his place, freshman Caden Knighten came in and impressed. He ran for 104 yards on 21 carries. While Knighten was great, Michael Turner didn't see the field which raised a few eyebrows.
But the most important part of the win was how well the Baylor defense played. The Bears allowed a season-low three points, and UCF gained just 225 yards of total offense. Both DJ Coleman and Jacob Redding came away with an interception against Tayven Jackson.
With the win, Baylor will now move to 5-4 on the season, and the Bears will now enter their second bye week. Coming out of the bye, Baylor will get Utah, Arizona, and Houston. The Bears need one more win to get to the postseason and Baylor will have all the opportunities in the world.
Following the win, fans and media reacted to the Bears' win on social media. Between Robertson's play and the confused feeling of how well Baylor played, there were plenty of reactions.