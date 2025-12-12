6 Baylor football players earn AP All-Big 12

On Thursday, it was announced that six Baylor players were named to the Associated Press' All-Big 12 Team for the 2025 season. Following a 5-7 season, the Bears didn't get to the postseason, but that didn't mean Baylor didn't have talent. Baylor was loaded with talented players, which was why analysts were predicting the Bears to contend for the Big 12.

First Team

OL Omar Aigbedion

TE Michael Trigg

P Palmer Williams

Second Team

QB Sawyer Robertson

WR Josh Cameron

LB Keaton Thomas

Full press release

A mainstay on the Baylor offensive line, Aigbedion made 10 starts at right guard in 2025 and graded out as the nation's ninth-best guard, per Pro Football Focus. A senior out of Katy, Texas, Aigbedion posted an even 80.0 overall offensive grade, with a 76.7 pass block rating and 81.6 run block rating, which ranked second in the Big 12 among qualified guards. Across 684 offensive snaps this year, Aigbedion did not allow a sack and was called for just two penalties all season. He helped pave the way for an offensive attack that ranked among the nation's best in multiple categories, including passing offense (third), first-down offense (10th) and total offense (21st).

A finalist for the 2025 John Mackey Award, which honors the nation's top tight end, Trigg also earned a spot on the first team after a record-shattering season for the green and gold. He posted the school's best single-season marks in receptions (50) and receiving yards (694) by a tight end, and tied for the top spot with six receiving touchdowns this season. Also a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, Trigg capped off his BU career as the school's all-time leader in career receiving yards (1,089) by a tight end and ranks second in career receptions (80) and touchdowns (nine) at the position.

Williams continued to re-write a deep Baylor punting record book with another strong season in 2025. Named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year by the league's head coaches, Williams punted 27 times for a total of 1,267 yards, a league-leading average of 46.92 yards which would rank second in the BU record books. A Ray Guy Award finalist, which recognizes the nation's best punter, Williams helped the Bears to the nation's best net punting average (45.0 yards) as just 12 of his punts were returned for a total of 32 yards. Eleven of Williams' punts landed inside the 20 and seven were fair caught, while 11 traveled at least 50 yards, giving Williams 39 career 50+-yard boots, tied for the seventh-most in Baylor history.

After leading the Big 12 with 69 receptions, Cameron garnered second-team praise from the AP. He finished the 2025 season as the league's third-leading receiver with 872 yards and ranked fourth in the conference with nine receiving touchdowns. Cameron ended his collegiate career on a 29-game consecutive reception streak and caught a touchdown in each of his last five games. He teamed up with Robertson 18 times in the last two seasons to become Baylor's fourth-most productive QB/WR duo all-time in terms of touchdowns scored.

Robertson made waves as one of the nation's most prolific passers, throwing for 3,681 yards and 31 touchdowns, the nation's second-leading marks in each category. His 25.3 completions per game also led the Big 12 and ranked third nationally. Robertson also placed inside the top-six in the country with 214 total points responsible for, having added three rushing touchdowns and converting five two-point conversions. He threw for over 300 yards in seven games and tossed multiple touchdowns in 10 games, including seven performances with 3+ TDs. His streak of 14 straight games with multiple touchdown passes was the longest active streak in the FBS and longest such streak by a Big 12 QB since Baker Mayfield's 27-game run between 2016 and 2018.

One of the Big 12's most productive tacklers, Thomas ranked second in the conference for the second-straight season with 105 tackles in 2025. He became the first Bear since Eddie Lackey (2012, 2013) to post back-to-back 100+ tackle seasons and the first since Terrel Bernard (2019, 2021) to do so twice for the green and gold. Thomas led BU with seven TFLs and added one sack, one interception and three pass breakups to his stat line. He also recovered a fumble in Week Eight at TCU and returned it 24 yards for a touchdown. Thomas recorded five double-digit tackle outings in 2025, giving him nine for his career.

More From Baylor On SI