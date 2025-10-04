Baylor improves to 4-2 after thrilling win over Kansas State
The Baylor Bears got a big win on Saturday, improving to 4-2 after a thrilling ending against the Kansas State Wildcats. The Bears rallied back down 14 in the fourth quarter and took the win after blocking a game-winning field goal attempt from the Wildcats. Baylor will have next week off before taking on the TCU Hornfrogs.
Baylor Bears Scoring
K Connor Hawkins - 30-yard field goal
The Baylor offense opened the game with a 13-play 76-yard drive that would end in a 30-yard field goal attempt from kicker Connor Hawkins. The attempt is good. 7-3 Kansas State leads.
QB Sawyer Robertson to WR Kobe Prentice - 30-yard passing touchdown
After back-to-back drives with turnovers, the Baylor offense takes just 4 plays to get its first touchdown on the board. Sawyer Robertson finds Kobe Prentice for a 30-yard passing touchdown. 10-7 Baylor leads.
RB Michael Turner - 17-yard rushing touchdown
Running back Michael Turner gets his first touchdown of the season, running it in from 17 yards out. 17-10 Baylor leads.
QB Sawyer Robertson to Bryson Washington - 11-yard passing touchdown
After consecutive big plays from tight end Michael Trigg, Sawyer Robertson finds running back Bryson Washington for an 11-yard passing touchdown. 31-25 Kansas State leads.
S Jacob Redding - 66-yard pick-six
Safety Jacob Redding reads the eyes of Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson and intercepts the ball for a 66-yard pick-six. 32-31 Baylor leads.
K Connor Hawkins - 53-yard field goal
With 31 seconds left in the game, Connor Hawkins ended scoring for the Bears with a 53-yard game-winning field goal. 35-34 Baylor wins.
Baylor Bears Team Stats
- Total yards: 443
- Passing: 25/39, 345 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
- Rushing: 25 ATT, 98 yards, 1 TD
- Third down efficiency: 3/9
- Fourth down efficiency: 0/1
- Pass defense: 29/46, 339 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
- Run defense: 36 ATT, 162 yards, 2 TD
- Penalties: 7-74 yards
Baylor Bears Player Stats
QB Sawyer Robertson: 25/39, 345 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
RB Bryson Washington: 9 ATT, 65 yards, 1 FUM
TE Michael Trigg: 8 REC, 155 yards
WR Josh Cameron: 5 REC, 49 yards
CB LeVar Thornton Jr: 3 tackles, 2 solo, 0.5 TFL,1 PD
S Jacob Redding: 6 tackles, 5 solo, 1 INT, 1 TD
K Connor Hawkins: 2/2 FG, 3/3 XP, 53 Long