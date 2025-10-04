Inside The Bears

Baylor improves to 4-2 after thrilling win over Kansas State

The Baylor Bears get a big win in Waco over Kansas State

Kyle Besson

Oct 4, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda watches game play from the sideline against the Kansas State Wildcats during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
The Baylor Bears got a big win on Saturday, improving to 4-2 after a thrilling ending against the Kansas State Wildcats. The Bears rallied back down 14 in the fourth quarter and took the win after blocking a game-winning field goal attempt from the Wildcats. Baylor will have next week off before taking on the TCU Hornfrogs.

Baylor Bears Scoring

Oct 4, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Michael Turner (23) runs for a touchdown against the Kansas State Wildcats during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

K Connor Hawkins - 30-yard field goal

The Baylor offense opened the game with a 13-play 76-yard drive that would end in a 30-yard field goal attempt from kicker Connor Hawkins. The attempt is good. 7-3 Kansas State leads.

QB Sawyer Robertson to WR Kobe Prentice - 30-yard passing touchdown

After back-to-back drives with turnovers, the Baylor offense takes just 4 plays to get its first touchdown on the board. Sawyer Robertson finds Kobe Prentice for a 30-yard passing touchdown. 10-7 Baylor leads.

RB Michael Turner - 17-yard rushing touchdown

Running back Michael Turner gets his first touchdown of the season, running it in from 17 yards out. 17-10 Baylor leads.

QB Sawyer Robertson to Bryson Washington - 11-yard passing touchdown

After consecutive big plays from tight end Michael Trigg, Sawyer Robertson finds running back Bryson Washington for an 11-yard passing touchdown. 31-25 Kansas State leads.

S Jacob Redding - 66-yard pick-six

Safety Jacob Redding reads the eyes of Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson and intercepts the ball for a 66-yard pick-six. 32-31 Baylor leads.

K Connor Hawkins - 53-yard field goal

With 31 seconds left in the game, Connor Hawkins ended scoring for the Bears with a 53-yard game-winning field goal. 35-34 Baylor wins.

Baylor Bears Team Stats

Oct 4, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Daniel Edeni (89) warms up before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
  • Total yards: 443
  • Passing: 25/39, 345 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
  • Rushing: 25 ATT, 98 yards, 1 TD
  • Third down efficiency: 3/9
  • Fourth down efficiency: 0/1
  • Pass defense: 29/46, 339 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
  • Run defense: 36 ATT, 162 yards, 2 TD
  • Penalties: 7-74 yards

Baylor Bears Player Stats

Oct 4, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) lines up against Kansas State Wildcats safety Logan Bartley (10) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

QB Sawyer Robertson: 25/39, 345 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
RB Bryson Washington: 9 ATT, 65 yards, 1 FUM
TE Michael Trigg: 8 REC, 155 yards
WR Josh Cameron: 5 REC, 49 yards
CB LeVar Thornton Jr: 3 tackles, 2 solo, 0.5 TFL,1 PD
S Jacob Redding: 6 tackles, 5 solo, 1 INT, 1 TD
K Connor Hawkins: 2/2 FG, 3/3 XP, 53 Long

