Predicting the Baylor Bears' 2025-2026 starting defense

The Bears look to retool on the defensive side of the ball

Joshua Abraham

Former Oregon Ducks linebacker Emar'rion Winston (32) breaks away from Michigan State Spartans offensive lineman Brandon Baldwin (53) during the second half at Autzen Stadium
Former Oregon Ducks linebacker Emar'rion Winston (32) breaks away from Michigan State Spartans offensive lineman Brandon Baldwin (53) during the second half at Autzen Stadium / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

While much of the focus surrounding the Baylor Bears comes from the offensive side of the ball, their defense is where most of the eyes will be for this upcoming season. Although the Bears finished their 2024-2025 campaign on a six-game winning streak, according to the metrics, their defense still struggled. In 2024-2025, the Baylor Bears finished with the 87th-ranked total defense in college football, a stark difference compared to their top-20 offense. With that in mind, Dave Aranda hit the transfer portal HARD this offseason and is looking to combine their current talent with an influx of transfer portal additions to bolster their defense. Below, I predict position-by-position what Baylor's starting defense could look like going into their week 1 matchup against the Auburn Tigers, broken down into the secondary, their linebackers, and the defensive line.

Defensive Line

Defensive End: Jackie Marshall

Baylor defensive lineman Jackie Marshall answers questions from the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Nose Tackle: Adonis Friloux

Defensive Tackle: Samu Taumanupepe

When it comes to the Baylor defensive line, the keys to success going into this season will be their ability to stop the run and fill gaps effectively. Last season, Baylor's defensive line struggled with size and physicality, which led to their offense having to keep them in a lot of games. When looking at their projected defensive line starters, the name that stands out is defensive lineman Samu Taumanupepe. One of the aforementioned transfers Dave Aranda brought in, Taumanupepe, is a mammoth whose combination of size, length, and power will allow for a much more stout defensive line group.

Linebackers

Baylor Bears linebacker Kendall Ehrlich (16) warms up before the first quarter against the Central Florida Knights during the Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium / Casey Sapio-Imagn Images

Left Outside Linebacker: Emar'rion Winston

Left Inside Linebacker: Travion Barnes

Right Inside Linebacker: Keaton Thomas

Right Outside Linebacker: Matthew Fobbs-White

Former Fresno State Bulldogs linebacker Phoenix Jackson (31) / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

When it comes to the linebackers, there is some key experience returning to the room, along with more infusions from the transfer portal. At the crux of this linebacking core is First-Team All-Big 12 linebacker Keaton Thomas, who looks to continue his dominance with another year on this defense. Additionally, a player not listed as a projected starter, but someone who I believe will see the field a ton, is incoming Fresno State transfer Phoenix Jackson.

Secondary

Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Baylor defensive back Devyn Bobby answers questions from the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Left Cornerback: Caden Jenkins

Strong Safety: DJ Coleman

Free Safety: Devyn Bobby

Right Cornerback: Tevin Williams III

Nickel Back: Carl William IV

Of all the defensive position groups, I would say that the expectations are the highest for Baylor's secondary. Although transfer portal additions were brought in, Baylor returns a ton of production and has other potential contributors deeper on their depth chart who will make an impact, such as redshirt sophomore LeVar Thornton Jr. Overall, I think the secondary will surprise a lot of people and if they take that next step, could prove to be very challenging for Big 12 recievers and quarterbacks.

More News:

4 hidden gems in store for a breakout season for Baylor football in 2025

CBS Sports predicts Baylor to face a Big Ten foe in its bowl game

The 'BU' logo feud: Baylor files lawsuit against another university

Former Ohio State Buckeye turned Baylor Bear evaluates the Baylor Cornerback Room

Joshua Abraham
