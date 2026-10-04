Baylor Football Report Card: How Each Position Graded in Win vs. Arizona State

Baylor put together its best performance of the season with a dominant win over Arizona State on the road. The Bears were able to control this game on both sides of the ball. After a statement win like this, here's how I would grade each position group.

Quarterback: A+

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) before making a play against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the third quarter at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Lagway had himself a game. Lagway went 25-for-40 and threw for 306 yards, four passing touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown. This is the DJ Lagway we've been waiting to see, and he really showed his strengths against the Sun Devils.

He may have had a few missed throws, but he was also able to make some tough throws and put the ball exactly where it needed to be. After struggling a bit in his return against Colorado, Lagway looked much more comfortable in this game. He was making big plays and seemed more confident with his decision-making.

Wide Receivers: A

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Louis Brown IV (4) makes a catch for a touchdown against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. (0) during the second quarter at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gavin Freeman led the Bears with seven receptions for 115 receiving yards. Louis Brown IV came away with six receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown, while Jadon Porter ended up with three receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown.

These guys have been consistent for this Baylor offense all season, and they showed up again against the Sun Devils.

Running Backs: A+

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears running back Caden Knighten (11) scores a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the third quarter at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor ran for 244 yards, led by Caden Knighten's 84 yards and 75-yard touchdown run. True freshman Ryelan Morris also picked up 84 yards and ran for a 63-yard touchdown, helping set the tone for the Bears.

Michael Turner had 10 carries for 51 yards, while Pendergrass had eight carries for 29 yards. Baylor averaged 6.8 yards per carry, which is something we haven't seen from this unit yet this season.

Tight End: A

This group had its best performance yet. Hawkins Polley, Matthew Klopfenstein, and Tony Livingston combined for seven receptions and 44 yards. Polley and Livingston each picked up a touchdown for Baylor.

Offensive Line: A-

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears offensive lineman Logan Moore (77) celebrates after Baylor Bears wide receiver Louis Brown IV (4) scores a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second quarter at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This unit created the gaps for the long breakaway touchdowns and was a big reason why Baylor was able to average 6.8 yards per carry. This is something we have been waiting to see from this group all season.

The pass protection wasn't perfect, as Lagway was pressured at times, but overall, this group had a much-improved performance.

Defensive Line: A

This group had another strong performance for the Bears. The defensive line did a great job of stopping the run and making things difficult for Arizona State up front. Baylor held the Sun Devils to just 99 rushing yards, and this group played a big part in making that happen.

Linebackers: A

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Travion Barnes (5) celebrates after tackling Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) for a short gain during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The linebackers had another strong performance for this defense. This group did a great job of stopping the run and making plays around the line of scrimmage. Overall, this group played a big role in helping the Baylor defense control the game

Secondary: A-

The secondary had a solid performance against the Sun Devils. Devon Jordan led the Bears with 11 tackles and had a pass breakup. Tyler Turner was able to force a fumble, which was a huge momentum swing. Arizona State was able to throw for 310 yards, but this group still made some big plays.

Special Teams: B+

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears kicker Rhett Armstrong (98) kicks a field goal against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Palmer Williams continued to show why he is one of the best punters in the country, averaging 62.7 yards per punt and having a 72-yarder. Rhett Armstrong went 2-for-3 on field goals, making kicks from 36 and 23 yards. Overall, special teams had another solid game

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