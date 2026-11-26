It's Thanksgiving and time for food, friends, family, and giving thanks. This year, the Bears have plenty to be upset about, but today we're focusing only on the good times and good vibes from this season of Baylor athletics. In no particular order, here are a few things that I'm particularly thankful for this holiday.

WR Gavin Freeman

Gavin F baby and the F is for FREAK 🤯 pic.twitter.com/8kDi1pRdN1 — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) September 26, 2026

Gavin Freeman has been the Bears' No. 1 targeted wide receiver this season and he's so far in first place in terms of receptions that second place is essentially "the rest of the team" but no, it's not just his unreal level of consistency and production. Don't get me wrong, those are both fantastic traits that Freeman has shown throughout this season, but those are simply byproducts of how driven and determined of a football player Freeman is.

I'm thankful for how entertaining Freeman has made this Bears season. Baylor's defense has played great all season as a unit (and don't worry, we'll get to them soon), but Freeman's desire to fight to get every yard has been a sight to behold every time he gets the chance to catch and run.

Specifically, Freeman's highlight of a hurdle against Colorado. Some receivers shy away from contact, and some are willing to run straight into a defender; Freeman, however, isn't afraid to try jumping straight over the top of them if he thinks that it could work.

Joe Klanderman and the Revitalized Bears Defense

Watching the Bears' defense in 2025 was rough; sloppiness up and down the field, a lack of pressure in the backfield, a lack of turnovers. The Bears in 2026 with Joe Klanderman as the defensive coordinator however has seemed like an oasis to a very thirsty traveler. This year's defense has tripled the amount of quarterback sacks, doubled the amount of tackles for loss, and has held all but one opponent to less than 30 points.

As Baylor's Football Season Comes to a Close, Bears Basketball Promises Months of Entertainment

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Players Era brackets are officially out 👀



The Players Era 8 takes place Nov. 17-19



The Players Era 16 takes place Nov. 24-28 pic.twitter.com/ukJR5DEcxS — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) May 21, 2026

With the Players Era 16 basketball tournament taking place during Thanksgiving week for the men's basketball team, and the Bears currently sitting on a 4-1 record on the season, the outlook for the season is bright. The exhibition wins against Florida and Illinois showed that the Bears could beat preseason top 10 teams. The only loss the Bears have in the regular season was against the (at the time) No. 7 Texas Longhorns, and it showed that Baylor is going to be able to hang with just about every team they face this season.

Head Coach Scott Drew is in his 24th season with Baylor, and this year's team looks stacked. Kayden Mingo becoming more comfortable in his role directing the offense, and his younger brother Dylan is showing himself to be a defensive menace with his ability to steal the ball. Brett Decker Jr just tied the school record for most 3-pointers made in a game with 10 against Jackson State, and has a very smooth form on his jumper; it's almost musical how in-time and rhythmic it is. Isaac Celiscar, Juslin Bodo Bodo, Isaac Williams IV, the list of talent goes on and on for this Bears basketball team.

Dave Aranda

For all his faults, shortcomings, and issues that came as a result of being the head coach of the Bears football team (and would ultimately see him fired earlier this season), I think that we can all be thankful for Dave Aranda's contributions to Baylor's football program. Aranda's coaching career would come to an end after 7 years with the program and a .500 record of 40-40.

However, Coach Aranda was responsible for the last Big 12 Championship that Baylor is able to lay claim to back in 2021. And yes, that was a while ago now, but it still happened and should be celebrated as such. Not for nothing though, it was Dave Aranda who helped convince Joe Klanderman to leave his position at Kansas State and come to Waco.

Thankful For Our Readers

Wherever Dave Aranda is currently, I wish him only the best this Thanksgiving. And whether you (reading this) are prepping your holiday meal, sitting cozy on a couch, doing laundry before the in-laws show up, or wherever you find yourself reading this, I'd like to speak for the entire On SI staff and thank you for your contributions as well. It's because of readers and fans such as yourself that we get to continue writing about the sports and team that we all enjoy. Happy Thanksgiving to you all and thank you, once again.

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