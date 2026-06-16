Ranking Baylor's Offensive Positions From Deepest to Weakest

Dave Aranda is heading into what feels like a make-or-break season, and this rebuilt roster is going to determine whether the Bears can have a bounce-back season. To get through the grind of a Big 12 schedule, you need way more than just a handful of stars. You need a productive 2nd and 3rd string unit that actually works, guys who can jump in without a major downfall in the offense.

With new transfers finding their footing, Baylor finds itself in a mixed bag. Looking at the season ahead, here's a ranking of every offensive position group to see which ones are solid locks and which ones Aranda can still make improvements to.

Strongest: Quarterback (Captain of the Ship)

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Now I know not everyone is confident with the season Lagway had last year; either way, this is one of the biggest players to play in a Baylor jersey. A top-five position recruit who has two years of SEC experience, he can have a seriously good bounce-back season and prove many haters wrong about him.

Lagway is the type of player and person you want to lead this mostly new-faced offense, with multiple pieces already talking about the way he's taking over the role as a leader of the offense. Despite the past struggles at Florida, Lagway's talent is too much to deny. Hopefully, he can excel this year and blow that bad year out in the dust at Baylor.

2. Wide Receiver (Speed and Size)

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With almost all new faces starting at wideouts for the Bears this year, there's a lot to look forward to, in my opinion. Aranda went out and got multiple talented receivers. One that I expect to have a breakout year is Junior transfer Dre'Lon Miller from Colorado. Stats only show 20 catches for 158 yards last year, but watching this guy's film tells me a different story. A very physical, NFL built outside receiver, who wins with his long strides, and aggressive and physical frame, can extend for the deep ball and win 50/50 catches. He also took multiple snaps from the wildcat with productive running.

Gavin Freeman from Oklahoma State should be in the spotlight this year as well. Had a solid year at Oklahoma State, being their main inside, slot receiver. Excelled at short routes and making more yards using his legs after the catch. Louis Brown IV is also a tall, physical wideout who can have many big plays for the Bears. He was 4th-ranked in the Mountain West for yards per catch, with a 600-yard and three-touchdown season two years ago. Baylor definitely has some talent in the wideout room, but whether they can gel with Lagway will be the biggest factor in this offense.

3. Running Back (Reliability)

Nov 16, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Baylor Bears running back Dawson Pendergrass (35) runs the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Baylor took a huge shot in the running back room when honorable Big-12 rusher Bryson Washington transferred to Auburn. The Bears will be relying on former backups, Dawson Pendergrass, Michael Turner, and Caden Knighten. All very athletic runners that have shown productive games, and should get a rotation of all three throughout the season, without one player missing a beat on offense. Pendergrass had a successful 2025 season before his injury, racking up 671 yards on 121 carries, with 7 total touchdowns.

4. Tight End (Teammates = Chemistry?)

Florida tight end Tony Livingston (86) celebrates a score during the first half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, 2025. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although there was no star signing at tight end, there is depth that could be successful. Mainly looking at how Florida teammate Tony Livingston is following Lagway to Waco, and hoping that they can generate some early firepower for this offense. Lagway was very excited to have his teammate transfer with him; having a buddy and a receiver who already knew the SEC grind would make life easier for both of them. They are both stepping into leadership spots in the locker room, so having that built-in trust should help quite a bit. Former backup Matthew Klopfenstein will challenge Livingston, a reliable receiver with great blocking.

Weakest: Offensive Line (Just Too New)

Oct 4, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears offensive lineman Kaden Sieracki (74) looks on against the Kansas State Wildcats during the first half at McLane Stadium. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Now, on paper, the talent Baylor has gone and landed is pretty solid, with multiple transfers that had major Power Four interest. The reason for the bottom rating is that Kaden Sieracki is the lone returning starter to this line, and everyone knows that no matter the talent, it takes an offensive line unit multiple games to really gel together. Yakiri Walker from Memphis will be a major key to how this line ends up playing. A severely talented and experienced center, playing in all 13 games for the Tigers last year, Aranda expects Walker to be the brains and leader of this newly faced unit, and give the young the confidence and knowledge to help Lagway feel calm in the pocket.