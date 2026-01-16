Baylor football lands potential starting center for 2026 out of transfer portal

Baylor added its fifth offensive lineman from the transfer portal on Friday evening. The Bears landed a commitment from Memphis' Yakiri Walker. The 6-foot-2, 293-pound lineman will now be with his fourth school, in which will be his final season of college football.

Walker began his career at UConn, where he played from 2021-23. He then went to Colorado for the 2024 season, before heading to Memphis this past season.

Walker played in 17 games for the Huskies and started in 12 games at center in 2023. When he transferred to Colorado in 2024, Walker saw one game and three total snaps for Coach Prime's team.

Walker's season at Memphis

The Dallas, Texas native was a mainstay with the Tigers this year. Walker started every game for Memphis and saw a total of 881 snaps in 2025. According to Pro Football Focus, Walker allowed 28 total pressures this season, along with four sacks.

PFF gave Walker a 60.9 offensive grade, a 61.0 run blocking grade, and a 66.5 pass blocking grade. He committed eight penalties this season. Walker graded out as having the worst run-blocking grade of the starting five offensive linemen in 2025 and was above one other starter when it came to pass blocking.

Baylor's 2026 offensive line

The Bears essentially lost their entire offensive line unit from last season. Stars Coleton Price and Omar Aigbedion are gone, along with Sean Thompkins and others.

But Baylor has done a good job of landing talent who can go out and compete for a starting job in 2026. Walker will team up with Logan Moore (UAB), Nate Kibble (Texas), Asher Hale (South Alabama), and Cole Rhett (Toledo) to give the Bears a new-look line for this season.

Baylor also returns Koltin Sieracki and Kaden Sieracki, who will both compete for a starting job in 2026, along with the bevy of transfers.

