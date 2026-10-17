Baylor and TCU will renew one of college football's oldest rivalries Saturday, adding another chapter to a series that has produced some of the Big 12's most memorable games.

Known as the Revivalry and the Bluebonnet Battle, the rivalry has been particularly eventful since 2010, with both programs competing for conference championships and delivering dramatic finishes against one another.

With another meeting approaching, here's a look back at the five greatest Baylor–TCU games of the modern era, ranked by their historical significance, memorable performances and overall drama.

5. Baylor 37, TCU 34 — Nov. 2, 2024

Nov 2, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Bryson Washington (30) runs the ball as TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Johnny Hodges (57) defends during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Baylor entered its 2024 matchup with TCU riding a four-game losing streak in the rivalry, but redshirt freshman running back Bryson Washington helped end that drought with a career-high 196 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

The Bears overcame a 17-13 halftime deficit, with Washington's fourth touchdown giving Baylor a 34-27 lead late in the fourth quarter. TCU answered when Josh Hoover connected with Jack Bech for a 24-yard touchdown, tying the game with less than two minutes remaining.

Quarterback Sawyer Robertson then led an 11-play, 59-yard drive, setting up Isaiah Hankins' game-winning 33-yard field goal as time expired.

The victory was Baylor's third straight during a six-game winning streak to close the regular season, helping the Bears recover from a 2-4 start to finish 8-4.

4. Baylor 29, TCU 23 (3OT) — Nov. 9, 2019

Nov 9, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Undefeated and ranked No. 11 nationally, Baylor needed three overtimes to escape Fort Worth with its perfect record intact.

TCU held the Bears scoreless in the first half and led 9-6 late in regulation before redshirt freshman kicker John Mayers connected on a career-long 51-yard field goal with 36 seconds remaining to force overtime.

After both teams scored touchdowns in the first overtime, wide receiver Denzel Mims caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Charlie Brewer in the second overtime to keep Baylor alive. Mims followed with a four-yard touchdown reception in the third overtime, giving the Bears a 29-23 lead.

TCU threatened to answer, reaching Baylor's 1-yard line before safety Grayland Arnold intercepted Max Duggan in the end zone to seal the victory.

The win improved Baylor to 9-0 for the first time since 2013 and helped preserve a season that ultimately ended with an 11-1 regular-season record and an appearance in the Big 12 Championship game.

3. TCU 29, Baylor 28 — Nov. 19, 2022

Nov 19, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Johnny Hodges (57) and safety Millard Bradford (28) and Baylor Bears offensive lineman Grant Miller (63) and running back Richard Reese (29) in action during the game between the Baylor Bears and the TCU Horned Frogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Baylor came within seconds of handing fourth-ranked TCU its first loss of the 2022 season, only for the Horned Frogs to escape McLane Stadium with a 29-28 victory on a last-second field goal.

The Bears outgained TCU with 501 total yards and held a 28-20 lead midway through the fourth quarter after a one-yard touchdown run by Richard Reese.

TCU responded with a 90-yard touchdown drive, but a failed two-point conversion left Baylor ahead 28-26 with just over two minutes remaining.

After forcing a punt, quarterback Max Duggan led the Horned Frogs into field-goal range without any timeouts. With the clock still running, TCU hurried its kicking unit onto the field, and Griffin Kell converted a 40-yard field goal as time expired.

The dramatic finish kept TCU undefeated and preserved its College Football Playoff hopes. The Horned Frogs eventually advanced to the national championship game, while Baylor was left wondering what could have been.

2. Baylor 50, TCU 48 — Sept. 2, 2011

Sep 2, 2011; Waco, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) against the TCU Horned Frogs at Floyd Casey Stadium. The Bears defeated the Horned Frogs 50-48. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before Robert Griffin III became Baylor's first Heisman Trophy winner, he delivered one of the most memorable performances in program history against TCU.

The Bears opened the 2011 season against the 14th-ranked Horned Frogs, who were coming off an undefeated Rose Bowl-winning campaign and riding a 25-game regular-season winning streak.

Griffin completed 21 of 27 passes for 359 yards and five touchdowns, while Kendall Wright caught 12 passes for 189 yards and two scores. Their performances helped Baylor build a 47-23 lead before TCU mounted a furious fourth-quarter comeback.

The Horned Frogs scored 25 unanswered points to take a 48-47 lead with just over four minutes remaining, but Griffin responded by leading Baylor on an 11-play, 60-yard drive. Aaron Jones connected on a 37-yard field goal with 1:04 left, and Mike Hicks intercepted TCU quarterback Casey Pachall to seal the victory.

The upset marked Baylor's first win over a ranked opponent since 2004 and helped launch Griffin's Heisman-winning campaign, signaling the program's emergence under head coach Art Briles.

1. Baylor 61, TCU 58 — Oct. 11, 2014

Oct 11, 2014; Waco, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Bryce Petty (14) during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at McLane Stadium. The Bears defeat Horned Frogs 61-58. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor's 61-58 victory over TCU in 2014 remains the defining game of the modern Revivalry, with the Bears overcoming a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit in a matchup between two undefeated top-10 teams.

Fifth-ranked Baylor hosted ninth-ranked TCU at McLane Stadium, with both programs firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation.

Despite a career-high 510 passing yards and six touchdowns from Bryce Petty, Baylor found itself trailing 58-37 after TCU linebacker Marcus Mallet returned an interception 49 yards for a touchdown with 11:38 remaining.

Baylor responded with three consecutive touchdowns, beginning with a seven-yard run by Devin Chafin. Petty then connected with Antwan Goodley and Corey Coleman for scores, tying the game at 58 with 4:42 left.

After forcing a turnover on downs, the Bears drove into field-goal range, where Chris Callahan connected on a 28-yard attempt as time expired to complete the comeback. Callahan, who entered the game just 1-for-6 on field goals that season, finished a perfect 4-for-4.

Both teams eventually finished the regular season 11-1 as Big 12 co-champions, fueling a heated debate over which deserved a College Football Playoff berth. Neither made the four-team field, with Baylor finishing fifth and TCU sixth in the final rankings.

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