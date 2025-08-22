Ranking the top 10 Big 12 RBs heading into the 2025 football season
Week 0 is set to begin on Saturday with three Big 12 teams competing. Kansas State, Iowa State, and Kansas will all be taking the field. The other 13 Big 12 teams will have to wait another week before they get a chance to play football. While the Big 12 is known for its quarterbacks -- there isn't a shortage of solid running back play.
Here are my top 10 Big 12 RBs heading into the 2025 season.
10. Leshon Williams (Kansas)
It's been the Devin Neal show in Kansas for a while now, but the Jayhawks went out and added Iowa transfer Leshon Williams this past cycle. Kansas has Daniel Hishaw Jr. -- who might start -- I really like Williams' game. He rushed for nearly 900 yards in 2023 for the Hawkeyes. I believe by the end of the season, he will be a top-10 back in the Big 12.
9. J'Koby Wiliams (Texas Tech)
Texas Tech landed USC transfer Quinten Joyner this past cycle, but he recently sustained a season-ending injury. Now, J'Koby Williams is the next man up. He only ran for 236 yards last year, but he did average 5.8 YPC and the Red Raiders will need the productivity in 2025.
8. Tawee Walker (Cincinnati)
UC landed former Wisconsin and Oklahoma RB Tawee Walker. With Brendan Sorsby at QB, UC now has a solid QB-RB duo behind center. Walker rushed for 864 yards and 10 scores last year.
7. Wayshawn Parker (Utah)
Utah will miss Micah Bernard, but I think the Utes are going to be happy with Washington State transfer Wayshawn Parker -- who ran for 735 yards last year. Mix him in with Devon Dampier, Utah has one real threat in the backfield for defenses to cover.
6. Dylan Edwards (Kansas State)
DJ Giddens was one of the top backs in the Big 12 last season, but the Giddens era is over and the former Colorado back is the likely starter. Avery Johnson makes things difficult on opposing defenses, and a player like Edwards can make you pay. He ran for nearly 550 yards last year, and his total should skyrocket in 2025.
5. LJ Martin (BYU)
The BYU product has the second-highest yardage from any returning Big 12 RB from last year. Martin ran for 718 yards last year, and with a new QB starting in 2025, the Cougars will have to rely on Martin.
4. Kanye Udoh (Arizona State)
Kanye Udoh likely won't be Cam Skattebo in 2025, but the Sun Devils did a good job adding some major production. The former Army bruiser ran for 1,117 yards and 10 scores last season. He might not be a three-down back, but ASU will give him plenty of carries.
3. Carson Hansen (Iowa State)
Carson Hansen scored 13 touchdowns last season, and he has the most TDs of any returning Big 12 back. Iowa State has Rocco Becht -- who it likes a lot -- but Hansen is no slouch and he will be a big reason why the Cyclones contend for the conference.
2. Jahiem White (West Virginia)
Jahiem White was about 150 yards away from breaking the 1,000-yard barrier last season. With Rich Rodriguez back in Morgantown, he will be really be spreading things around. One player who should greatly benefit from Rich Rod is White.
1. Bryson Washington (Baylor)
Bryson Washington was one of eight Big 12 backs who ran for over 1,000 yards in 2024. With Dawson Pendergrass set to miss all of 2024, Baylor will really lean on Washington in 2025. Barring an injury, the Bears' lead back should easily surpass 1,000 yards once again.
