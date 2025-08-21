Ranking Baylor football's 2025 schedule by difficulty
We are just over one week away from Baylor taking the field against Auburn in the season opener. The Bears have one of the toughest schedules in the country, with not only a tough Big 12 slate, but two tough non-conference foes. In this article, I rank Baylor's schedule from 12-1 -- least difficult to most.
12. Samford
The lone FCS opponent on the schedule. After winning just four games last year, Baylor should walk all over Samford in Week 3. This game is sandwiched between SMU and Arizona State. The Bears will either look to stay hot, or get back on track.
11. UCF
Baylor will host UCF for its ninth game of the season. For the Bears, they will have a bye the following week, and Dave Aranda will have the players give their all against Scott Frost and his team. Will the Knights be better in 2025? Likely, but a home game in Waco -- Baylor shouldn't lose.
10. Houston
Houston won just four games last year, and the Cougars are bound to be better in 2025. But being the last game of the season, Baylor could be fighting for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. This could be a must win, and against a projected weaker opponent -- Baylor must take care of business in Waco.
9. @ Cincinnati
The Bearcats are coming off of a five-win season in 2024, and with Brendan Sorsby back, UC should be better. However, this is likely going to be the second-easiest away game the Bears play this year, and if Baylor is going to compete for a Big 12 title, it has to win in Ohio.
8. @ Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State just might be the worst team in the Big 12 this year. So why is it No. 8 here? Easy, it's not only in Oklahoma, but Baylor will play the Cowboys in between Arizona State and Kansas State. Arguably, the top two teams in the conference -- Baylor will have to be focused for this game.
7. @ Arizona
Arizona brings back Noah Fifita at QB, and he was wonderful two seasons ago. If the 'Cats can get any sort of productivity from him in 2025, Arizona could score some points. While Baylor is a much superior team -- as of now -- this game could get interesting if the Bears' defense doesn't show up.
6. Utah
It was a weird year for Utah in 2024. QB Cam Rising battled injuries and the Utes struggled. But bringing in dual-threat QB Devon Dampier makes Utah much more intriguing entering 2025 and some believe the Utes could win the conference. It's hard to tell what this game could be like, but once again, if Baylor is going to compete for a Big 12 title, it must win the home games.
5. @ TCU
Playing against TCU is never easy, especially when the game is in Fort Worth. QB Josh Hoover is back and the Horned Frogs have plenty of talent to go with him. This will not be an easy task for Baylor, but at least Baylor is coming off of a bye week and will have two weeks to prepare for TCU.
4. Kansas State
Baylor has one of the toughest schedules for a reason. Kansas State is arguably the fourth-toughest game on the schedule and the 'Cats are going to be in the mix to win the Big 12 -- yikes. But at least Baylor gets Avery Johnson in Waco. In an early-season game, we are going to learn a lot about the Bears.
3. Auburn
Auburn has been bad under Hugh Freeze, but the Tigers are still typically a competitive SEC team. Not only does Baylor get Auburn at home, but the Bears will host the Tigers in the season opener, during a blackout. Freeze is on the hot seat and he absolutely needs to win this big Week 1 clash.
2. Arizona State
Baylor will host the reigning Big 12 champions in Waco in Week 3. Sam Leavitt and Jordan Tyson will be big problems for the Bears, and this one could come down to which offense scores more points. The good news for Baylor? It gets all the tough teams at McLane Stadium.
1. @ SMU
Following a tough Week 1 test, Baylor travels in-state to play SMU. The Mustangs made the College Football Playoff last season, and SMU returns star QB Kevin Jennings. The dual-threat signal caller will be a very early test for Dave Aranda's defense. Can Baylor get a signature win early?
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Baylor disrespected by ESPN SP+ Final Preseason Rankings
One Baylor Bear named to ESPN's top-100 college football players in 2025
National outlet picks Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson to win Heisman in 2025
Predicting the Baylor Bears' 2025-2026 starting offense
Predicting every win/loss for all 16 Big 12 Football teams in 2025
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI