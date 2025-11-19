Recent transfer reporting poses looming question on Baylor's QB situation
It's no secret that the new age of college football is controlled by TV deals and dollars, more so nowadays than ever. Previous versions of the sport featured $100 handshakes, under-the-table autograph signing events, and backroom meetings with anonymous boosters. We know operate in a space where the transfer essentially acts as unrestricted free agency every year and more and more players end up in ill-fitting situations because of financial gain.
With that, The Athletics, along with On3's Pete Nakos in conjunction with Steve Wilfong, reported yesterday that a return to Big 12 reigning champion and playoff participant Arizona State is "doubtful" for starting quarterback Sam Leavitt, adding that "his camp is actively shopping him at a high level." Leavitt, who arrived in Tempe after already transferring from Michigan State his freshman year, only played 7 games this season after the announcement that the foot injury he initially suffered against Baylor would require season-ending surgery.
The type of move Leavitt is reportedly set to make, going from a mid-tier college football program to one of the sport's blue bloods, either in tradition or in NIL funds (with Miami and Texas Tech being the two schools linked to Leavitt), has become commonplace recently. But, it also begs the question, as one of their conference mate is set to lose their quarterback, what does the Baylor quarterback situation look like in 2026?
The most viable answer could be on Baylor's roster. Auburn transfer Walker White will go into the 2026 season having sat behind two veteran college quarterbacks in Payton Thorne and Sawyer Robertson, and his high school recruiting pedigree and the arm talent he displayed throughout preseason camp and practices, even without starting experience, he isn't a horrible option for Baylor's starting quarterback next year. Especially considering the success Baylor had developing a previous first-year starter in Sawyer Robertson, they could look to replicate that with White.
Best case scenario might be looking at the transfer portal
The most plausible best-case scenario would be poaching DJ Lagway from Florida, with his close ties to the program, and the uncertainty of the future in Gainesville. After a rocky start, Lagway has strung together some strong performances despite Florida's 3-7 record. He would undoubtedly raise Baylor's ceiling in 2026, even with needing to completely replenish the receiving corps.
The next best case scenario that currently resides in the state would be North Texas quarterback Drew Mestemaker, the Austin native who is currently leading the American Conference in both passing yards and touchdowns. The former 0-star recruit, will certainly be hotly pursued as one of the best Group of Five quarterbacks if he gets into the portal, but if Baylor can pony up the potential price that Mestemaker could command, the Bears could have a slight leg up in his recruitment.
Now, quarterbacks without starting experience that still appear to be talented options, could be Oregon Austin Novosad, a quarterback previously recruited by the Bears out of the 2023 class. Novosad will enter 2026 with two years of eligibility as a redshirt sophomore, but with no starts in his two years at Oregon. Another quarterback in that same vein would be Texas backup quarterback Trey Owens, another Baylor Class of 2023 offeree with no starting quarterback experience but tons of talent as a former four-star. With both Arch Manning and Dante Moore being candidates to return in 2027, both quarterbacks could look for a fresh start in different situations.
