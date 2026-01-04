Baylor interested in top-rated freshman player in the FCS
In this story:
The transfer portal is in full-swing and the Baylor Bears are hosting some quality players, trying to build a talented roster for the 2026 season. One player that has garnered some interest from the Bears was one of the best quarterbacks in the FCS for the 2025 season.
Mercer Bears quarterback Braden Atkinson was a freshman backup signal-caller to start the 2025 season. Two games in, he was named the starter and never looked back. Atkinson led Mercer to an undefeated record in the Southern Conference (SoCon) at 8-0 and a 9-3 overall record, winners of nine straight games. Mercer won its first SoCon title in school history.
On the field, Atkinson dominated. He passed for 3,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (in 406 pass attempts). With those numbers, Atkinson ranked No. 3 in the FCS in passing yards. He completed 66 percent of his passes.
He set Mercer records for passing yards and passing touchdowns.
At 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, Atkinson posted five games of 300+ yards passing, two games of 400+ yards and one game of 533 yards and five touchdowns in a 62-0 rout of VMI. Atkinson threw three or more touchdown passes in eight consecutive games.
For his outstanding efforts on the gridiron, Atkinson was awarded the Jerry Rice Award, given to the top freshman player in the FCS.
In addition, Atkinson earned second-team All-SoCon, Freshman All-SoCon, and SoCon Freshman of the Year.
Atkinson was not highly regarded out of high school in Rolesville, NC. He had no star rating, according to 247 Sports. During his senior year, Atkinson threw for 3,925 yards and 53 touchdowns at Rolesville High School. After a standout season at Mercer, he is now a 3-star prospect in the transfer portal. Atkinson now ranks ahead of such quarterback luminaries as Air Noland (former 4-star), Austin Novosad (former 4-star) and Jackson Arnold (former 5-star).
With Sawyer Robertson moving on to the next chapter of his football journey, Baylor needs a talented quarterback that can step in now and lead this team. Atkinson would be a nice pickup for Dave Aranda and the Bears.
More From Baylor On SI
Tony comes to On SI with six years of experience writing about sports online. His work has been published on such sites as The Gridiron News, Mike Farrell Sports, YardBarker, Athlon Sports and College Football Backers. Tony is a U.S. Air Force veteran and is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).Follow tonythomasCFB