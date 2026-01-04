Baylor interested in top-rated freshman player in the FCS

The transfer portal is in full-swing and the Baylor Bears are hosting some quality players, trying to build a talented roster for the 2026 season. One player that has garnered some interest from the Bears was one of the best quarterbacks in the FCS for the 2025 season.

Mercer Bears quarterback Braden Atkinson was a freshman backup signal-caller to start the 2025 season. Two games in, he was named the starter and never looked back. Atkinson led Mercer to an undefeated record in the Southern Conference (SoCon) at 8-0 and a 9-3 overall record, winners of nine straight games. Mercer won its first SoCon title in school history.

Mercer QB Braden Atkinson is drawing interest from Notre Dame, Syracuse, Baylor, Boston College and Cal, his rep @gsheen23 of @AiC_Athletes tells @On3sports.



He totaled 3,611 passing yards and 34 TDs in 2025. Also won the Jerry Rice Award, which is awarded to the most… pic.twitter.com/iEbSSQSCCj — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 4, 2026

On the field, Atkinson dominated. He passed for 3,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (in 406 pass attempts). With those numbers, Atkinson ranked No. 3 in the FCS in passing yards. He completed 66 percent of his passes.

He set Mercer records for passing yards and passing touchdowns.

At 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, Atkinson posted five games of 300+ yards passing, two games of 400+ yards and one game of 533 yards and five touchdowns in a 62-0 rout of VMI. Atkinson threw three or more touchdown passes in eight consecutive games.

For his outstanding efforts on the gridiron, Atkinson was awarded the Jerry Rice Award, given to the top freshman player in the FCS.

In addition, Atkinson earned second-team All-SoCon, Freshman All-SoCon, and SoCon Freshman of the Year.

Nov 22, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Mercer Bears quarterback Braden Atkinson (11) drops back to pass against the Auburn Tigers during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Atkinson was not highly regarded out of high school in Rolesville, NC. He had no star rating, according to 247 Sports. During his senior year, Atkinson threw for 3,925 yards and 53 touchdowns at Rolesville High School. After a standout season at Mercer, he is now a 3-star prospect in the transfer portal. Atkinson now ranks ahead of such quarterback luminaries as Air Noland (former 4-star), Austin Novosad (former 4-star) and Jackson Arnold (former 5-star).

With Sawyer Robertson moving on to the next chapter of his football journey, Baylor needs a talented quarterback that can step in now and lead this team. Atkinson would be a nice pickup for Dave Aranda and the Bears.

More From Baylor On SI