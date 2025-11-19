Analyst says Baylor in for a major battle with elite programs before Signing Day
The Baylor Bears currently hold the No. 25 class in the 2026 recruiting cycle. While Baylor is disappointing on the football field, Dave Aranda and his staff are doing an excellent job bringing in talent to next year's team.
The only issue? Baylor must hang on to that talent. With so much uncertainty surrounding the program -- between AD MacK Rhoades and Aranda's future -- there are some programs who are hoping to slide into the cracks of the program to land the talent.
Recently, Rivals' Sam Spiegelman mentioned two players who Baylor will have to battle for in order to keep them in the class.
Edge Jamarion Carlton
Carlton is the headliner for Baylor, but the in-state Texas Longhorns are trying to get him to come to Austin. Carlton recently visited Texas, but said he was locked in with Baylor. However, with the state of the program and Aranda's future in the air -- Steve Sarkisian is trying to make a flip happen.
Spiegelman said the Texas vs. Baylor battle is expected to heat up in the next couple of weeks. Carlton is ranked as the No. 89 prospect in the nation, per the Composite. He would become an instant player on Baylor's defensive line next season if the Bears hang on to him.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on the edge rusher.
Physically and athletically gifted front-line defender who could play from the edge or bulk to a true defensive lineman thanks to immense frame space. Measured exceptionally well during 2025 Navy All-American Bowl week, while assembling an encouraging performance against elite competition to reacquire the "stock up" label. North of 6-4 and around 240 pounds with excellent length. Displays quick-twitch athleticism that shows in pads and explosive basketball context. Dynamic open-floor finisher in hoops, where second-jump juice regularly shows. Technically raw, but flashes high-level splash playmaking ability. Also showed encouraging down-to-down competency in various scenarios during NAAB week. Plays upright at times and can improve flexibility. Rush arsenal should expand with experience. Flashes startling speed-to-power ability and point-of-attack strength. Limited track and field reps (100 meters, shot put, discus) create a three-sport athletic profile. Represents a high-ceiling on-ball defender who could fit multiple roles and schemes. Projects as a possible high-major impact player with bona fide NFL Draft traits.
CB Jamarion Vincent
Another top prospect in Baylor's class, the Waco product, Jamarion Vincent, is being recruited by a few programs. Texas is trying to sneak in, but it's Michigan that Baylor needs to worry about. The Wolverines need a CB in their class, and coach LaMar Morgan talks to Vincent on a regular basis.
Vincent is the No. 168 player in the country, per the Composite, and he would be another player who would play early for the Bears next season.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on the big-time prospect.
Lean, sinewy athlete with explosive playmaking in pads and on the hardwood. Quite narrow, but compensates with excellent height and length. Produced encouraging testing numbers and track and field data in Spring 2025 to lend valuable context to athleticism. Plays fast and does not appear deficient in top-end speed on the gridiron. Junior campaign showed improved acceleration and long speed vs. sophomore season. Extensive in-season snaps at quarterback. Three-phaser with impressive production on both sides of the ball. Needs to add some mass to bolster tackling ability and man coverage potential against larger pass catchers. Still developing technically, but assembled a terrific live evaluation at the Under Armour Dallas event in Feb. 2025, showcasing functional athleticism and position-specific instincts. Projects to the high-major level as a potential impact player with long-term pro upside.