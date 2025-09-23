Baylor defensive report card: Arizona State
Undoubtedly, two weeks after we saw the defensive unit for the Bears surrender a perfect completion first half to Kevin Jennings, and three weeks after we saw them surrender over 300 rushing yards to Jackson Arnold and the Auburn Tigers, Baylor had their best defensive performance of the young season. As the Bears work their way into the heart of the conference play, set to face off against a wayward Oklahoma State team this Saturday, let's look at how each level of the defense performed against the reigning conference champions.
Defensive Line: B+
The front four struggled in the first quarter to match physicality in the run game, with Raleek Brown and Kanye Udoh both gashing the Bears at times. However, as the game went on, Devonte Tezino (4 tackles) and Jackie Marshall (7 tackles, 2 TFLs, and a sack) started consistently penetrating in Arizona State’s backfield, causing the backs to have to go more east and west than north and south. Highlights for this group include the third quarter stand after the second Josh Cameron fumble, holding Arizona State to a field goal on a quick change and a short field, and the turnover on downs late in the third quarter that kept the lead to three, with 370-pounder Samu Taumanupepe getting in the backfield and making his first splash play of the season. Jackie Marshall, appearing to be back at or near 100%, is a game-changer for this group, and they responded in a big way in some critical moments against an Arizona State team, be it the running backs or stopping designed runs by Sam Leavitt, that had been having their way on the ground up to this point in the season.
Linebackers: B
You have to salute the resolve and valiant effort this group made after losing two transfers to season-ending injuries last week. Fresno State transfer LB Phoenix Jackson, an early-season surprise, went down for the season last week with a foot injury vs. Samford, and FIU transfer Travion Barnes will need surgery due to an ankle injury. Freshman Kylan Reed immediately stepped and showed great effort and pursuit to the ball, with 4 tackles, while Keaton Thomas did Keaton Thomas things, leading the team in total tackles with 8 and getting in the backfield with a TFL. You would have liked to have seen a little more pass rush production from your outside rushers in Winston and Fobbs-White; neither recorded a sack, and not a ton of pressure was applied to Leavitt in the pocket, but, a positive showing nonetheless
Cornerbacks: A-
Considering the level of talent at both wideout and at quarterback, the cornerback performance is worth their first “A” of the year on the post-game report card. Despite 12 targets, Tyson finished with seven catches for just 42 yards and a touchdown. Most of his catches came off underneath routes or concepts where he was schemed open, and he appeared to be visually frustrated at points with his inability to get separation or produce chunk plays. Caden Jenkins seemed to recapture the form that made him a freshman All-American two years ago, getting a big win in a man-coverage, 1-on-1 matchup with Jordyn Tyson that saved the Bears four points in the red zone, and coming up with a TFL in the red zone as well in that second half.
Beyond that, Tevin Williams also showcased some improved technique against not only Tyson, but also Malik McCain, who became Arizona State’s number two receiver after losing slot Jalen Moss. The play before the aforementioned 4th down stop, corner Reggie Bush did an excellent job of tracking Tyson with the pre-snap motion and making the open field tackle on third and short, which even gave Baylor a shot at getting the fourth down stop. Overall, a huge confidence-boosting performance for a group that struggled versus SMU, and they should look to carry this momentum through the rest of the season.
Safeties: B+
Again, the steadiness of this group continues to be a pillar of this defense. No passing plays over 25 yards for the Sun Devils, which means the safety room of not letting the receivers get behind them, and forcing Arizona State to nickel and dime their way up the field. Devyn Bobby and Jacob Redding continue to be the best players on this defense, with Bobby securing seven tackles and a TFL, while the former walk-on Redding continued his breakout campaign with 2 pass breakups. Between Redding, Bobby, and DJ Coleman, this group is one of the best open-field tacklers in the country, and Aranda should look to get creative in how he deploys this room.