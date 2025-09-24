What Bears made PFF's 2026 NFL Draft Big Board?
With the college football season slowly working its way to the midpoint and the depths of conference play, teams and players alike are beginning to separate themselves, whether it's teams establishing themselves as playoff candidates or certain players showing they're ready to play on Sundays. With that, PFF recently released its initial 2026 NFL Draft Board.
A total of seven Bears — tight end Michael Trigg, quarterback Sawyer Robertson, running back Bryson Washington, defensive lineman Jackie Marshall, wide receivers Josh Cameron and Kobe Prentice, and punter Palmer Williams — made it onto PFF's big board. However, only Robertson and Trigg received rankings that would make them draftable, while the other five would be projected as undrafted free agents
Robertson, 172 on PFF's board and the 14th-highest rated quarterback, has garnered the most attention nationally, recently signing an NIL deal with Nike, and being deemed a preseason favorite and potential draft riser by Ringer NFL draft analyst Todd McShay. However, Michael Trigg checks in as Baylor's highest-rated draft prospect in their rankings, as their 118th overall prospect (which would land him in the middle of the 4th round), and the 7th-highest rated tight end.
That echoes the sentiment that A to Z NFL Draft analyst Ryan Roberts spoke to on our preseason interview, saying that Trigg is far and away the most talented prospect Baylor has going into the season. Roberts says, between his evaluation and feedback he's heard from scouts, that Trigg could go as high as the second round. With 18 receptions, 222 yards, and three touchdowns through four games, Trigg's production, should he continue this rate, could definitely warrant a draft rise dependent on how he navigates the draft process after two transfers from USC and Ole Miss.
Sophomore running back Bryson Washington checks behind Trigg, who comes in at 259th overall. Friend of the site Shehan Jeyarajah spoke extensively about Washington in the preseason, deeming him one of the best running backs in the country. With two 100-yard games on the season, Washington has built on his breakout freshman campaign. However, Roberts and Jeyarajah see Washington as a 2027 prospect, where he has the potential to be a top-100 draft pick.
Meanwhile, Jackie Marshall, arguably Baylor's most important, and Alabama transfer Kobe Prentice block are in the 300 range. Both have had early-season flashes and could work themselves into Day 3 range or priority free agents come April. Marshall, in particular, had his best game by far against Arizona State after being injured the first three weeks, and Jeyarajah said in July he felt Marshall was underrated going into the year.
Josh Cameron was Baylor's last skill position player on the list, at 405th overall. He recently received some recognition from Todd McShay, who said he could see Cameron carving out a role as a return specialist in the NFL. While he'll have to bounce back from last week's ball-security issues, Cameron's production will certainly warrant looks from NFL teams.