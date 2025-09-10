Sawyer Robertson’s SMU Heroics Earn Him Topps Trading Card
Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson’s breakout campaign is already turning heads across the college football landscape, and now his performance will be immortalized via trading card. Following his 4-touchdown effort in Baylor’s thrilling double-overtime victory over SMU, Topps selected Robertson to receive a 1-of-1 trading card featuring the Nike swoosh from his game jersey.
The honor comes on the heels of Robertson’s electrifying performance in Baylor’s 48-45 comeback victory over 17th-ranked SMU. Facing a 14-point deficit late in the fourth quarter, the senior quarterback from Lubbock engineered a furious comeback to help the Bears secure their first win of the season and deliver a statement victory in the highly competitive Dallas recruiting corridor. His poise under pressure has pundits and scouts alike across the country taking notice.
Statistically, Robertson’s start to the year has been nothing short of historic. His 400-yard passing performance against the Mustangs was his second in as many weeks, and through two weeks, Robertson ranks second in FBS in passing yards with 859, with him being the only power conference quarterback to have eclipsed 800 yards so far this season.
Topps’ recognition of Robertson’s Week 2 performance looks to be exceedingly rare, with him being one of just two college football players to have been honored by Topps so far this season. The other honoree, Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer, received a card embedded with a piece of the game ball he used after his 3-touchdown performance during the Sooners’ primetime victory over Michigan, which effectively served as a national introduction for the transfer from Washington State.
National media have taken notice of Robertson’s meteoric rise. ESPN named him their “Week 2 Heisman” honoree, while analysts and scouts have begun to discuss his potential place in the early Heisman Trophy conversation. Even just two weeks in, Robertson’s combination of productivity, leadership, and clutchness has quickly transformed him into one of the hottest names in college football. His performance against SMU not only delivered a crucial early-season win but also strengthened Baylor’s brand in the Dallas area, a key recruiting battleground. As the Bears look to build momentum in the coming weeks, Robertson’s playmaking ability and growing national profile could help position Baylor as both a Big 12 contender and a program on the rise.
With his one-of-a-kind trading card soon in circulation, Robertson’s Week 2 performance has been etched into memorabilia history. Baylor fans would love to continue to see these types of performances and accolades from Robertson, especially with a big-time matchup next week versus Arizona State, who, similarly to Baylor, lost to an SEC opponent in Mississippi State on Saturday
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Updated Baylor Bears Bowl Projections Following Week 2 Upset Victory
Everything Dave Aranda said on Monday ahead of Samford matchup
Baylor, Arizona State Week 4 game time set
Three things we've learned about Baylor through the first two weeks
Baylor star earns spot on Week 2 national team of the week, Sawyer Robertson snubbed
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI