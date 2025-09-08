Updated Baylor Bears Bowl Projections Following Week 2 Upset Victory
The Baylor Bears moved to 1-1 on the early season after a 48-45 upset victory over the No. 17-ranked SMU Mustangs. This win not only evens the Bears' record, but also keeps them in bowl contention after an early Week 1 loss to the Auburn Tigers.
Baylor found their way back to a bowl game in 2024, facing the LSU Tigers in the Texas Bowl. LSU would end up coming out with the victory despite a strong game from Sawyer Robertson, throwing for 445 yards and 2 touchdowns. With a strong showing in 2025, the Bears are looking to make back-to-back bowl games for the first time since 2022.
With Baylor remaining in contention for a bowl game, various publishers have included the Bears in their bowl game projections.
ESPN: AutoZone Liberty Bowl
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach did a joint column on Sunday, each predicting Baylor to take on Missouri in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Missouri, an SEC opponent, would continue a trend of the Bears facing SEC opponents in bowl games. Baylor has faced an SEC opponent in four out of their last five bowl games.
Last season's Liberty Bowl matchup: Texas Tech 26, Arkansas 39
CBS: Rate Bowl
In CBS Sports' bowl projections, they have Baylor facing Minnesota in the Rate Bowl. The game traditionally features a team from each of the Big Ten and Big 12, with CBS naming the Bears as the team to represent the Big 12.
Last season's Rate Bowl matchup: Kansas State 44, Rutgers 41
Pro Football Network: AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Pro Football Network is another publisher predicting that Baylor will represent the Big 12 in the Liberty Bowl, this time against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are widely considered a weaker SEC opponent, but are also coming off an upset victory, beating No. 12-ranked Arizona State.
Last season's Liberty Bowl matchup: Texas Tech 26, Arkansas 39
SportsIllustrated: Pop-Tarts Bowl
Sports Illustrated's Bryan Fischer released his list of bowl projections, with the Beats set to take on a big opponent. Fischer has Baylor facing off with Notre Dame in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The Pop-Tarts Bowl has become a fan favorite since its rebrand, and is awarded to the second non-CFP selection from the Big 12 and the top non-CFP selection from the ACC or Notre Dame.
Last season's Pop-Tarts Bowl matchup: Iowa State 42, Miami 41
The Liberty has been the most common bowl projection for the Bears, but a promising Pop-Tarts Bowl has also made its way as a possibility. We're still too early in the season to be thinking about bowl games, but after a big Week 2 win, it appears a bowl game could be in the future for the Bears.
