Shirtless crazies in Waco spark a late first half push for the Bears vs. Utah
Midway through the 2nd quarter in the Baylor, Utah game, a small group of shirtless fans made their way up to the upper deck in the north section of McLane Stadium and it started a movement of almost three full sections of fans, shirtless, waving their shirts around in support of their program.
This crowd rapidly expanded and created a feeling of energy in this stadium that I personally have not felt this season. The crowd rallied in support of the Bears' second-to-last drive, which frustratingly ended with an incompletion on 4th down. This was met with rounds of boos and groans from the group, and this slowly turned into a "Fire Dave" chant. The Bears held Utah to a three-and-out on their last drive of the half, which was met with lots of support from the crowd. The specific third-down stop was the loudest I have heard McLane since the Auburn game earlier in the year.
Baylor had a final chance with the ball with 22 seconds remaining in the half. The Bears rallied for a two-play, 55-yard drive. The shirtless crowd chanted "Sawyer, Sawyer, Sawyer" as Robertson entered the field for the drive. Sawyer seemed to channel the love he received from the shirtless maniacs. First, he found Ashtyn Hawkins for a 26-yard completion. This pleased the shirtless group, only making the "Sawyer" chants louder. Sawyer once again impressed, rolling out to his right and slinging a bullet to receiver, Josh Cameron for a 29-yard touchdown. The Bears found some real momentum on the backs of the shirtless crowd in the North endzone.
The crowd has not wavered through the halftime break, cheering loudly when they are put on the video board. There are groups doing pushups and jumping around. There are chants of "take your shirt off" and they are waving their shirts like rally towels. It is truly a magnificent site.
If the Bears have any chance at a second-half comeback, they must feed off the energy of this crowd, and this crowd must continue to support this group of players wholeheartedly.