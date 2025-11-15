Baylor football injury report revealed ahead of Utah game
The Baylor Bears (5-4) and the No. 13 Utah Utes (7-2) battle it out on the Brazos under the lights tonight. The Bears are looking to become bowl eligible with their sixth win, while the Utes are looking at an outside shot for a berth in the College Football Playoffs. Here is a look at how to watch, the series history and the final injury report.
Final injury report revealed
The game day injury report was revealed prior to kickoff and both teams will be at relatively full strength. Utah reported no injured players and Baylor reported two players: wide receiver Mason Dossett and outside linebacker Jaylin Jones as being out for tonight's game.
Tonight, the Big 12 passing leader, Sawyer Robertson, will face off against the conference leader in passing defense as the Utes allow a paltry 156.8 yards per game through the air. Utah has allowed just six touchdown passes against them, while Robertson has thrown 26 TD passes. The Utes have intercepted eight passes this season. Robertson has thrown seven picks. This will be the matchup of the game and will be the difference in the contest if Baylor expects to upset Utah and ruin their chances at a playoff berth. With a win, Baylor will become bowl eligible,
How to Watch
Date: Saturday, November 15
Time: 6 p.m. CST
Location: McLane Stadium, Waco, TX
T.V.: ESPN2
On the call: Lowell Galindo and Aaron Murray
Radio: Baylor Sports Media Network
Series History
Since Utah has become a member of the Big 12 Conference, Baylor has not had good luck against the Utes. The Bears have posted a 0-2 record in the series. In 2023, Utah took a 20-13 victory. Last season, Baylor fell 23-12 after Utah jumped out to a commanding 23-0 lead. Baylor could not sustain any offense in the fourth quarter to cut the lead any further.
Former Baylor quarterback Dequan Finn started for Baylor and struggled against Utah, Finn managed just 115 passing yards and a touchdown and struggled with accuracy issues. Running back Dawson Pendergrass rushed for 69 yards and Josh Cameron led the receivers with 59 yards and a score.