How to watch Baylor football host No. 13 Utah
The Bears are back in action after getting a bye last weekend.
After getting last week off for its second bye, Baylor is back in action on Saturday. The Bears return to McLane Stadium after taking down UCF two weeks ago. But this time, it will be a great challenge to come away with a win.
Baylor hosts No. 13 Utah, a team that is competing for a College Football Playoff spot. The Utes have one of the top rushing attacks in college football and Baylor's defense will need to play its best game of the season.
Offensively, Baylor's Sawyer Robertson will be going up against a Utah defense that plays a ton of man coverage. TE Michael Trigg could be in store for a big game as a matchup nightmare.
How to watch Baylor take on No. 13 Utah
- Day: Saturday, Nov. 15
- Time: 6 p.m. CT
- Where: McLane Stadium (Waco, TX)
- Network: ESPN2
- On the call: Lowell Galindo and Aaron Murray
- Radio: Baylor Sports Media Network
Game notes
- The Bears will be facing Utah for the first time in a Big 12 game. Meetings in 2022 and 2023 came as non-conference games, both a pair of Utes wins.
- Baylor has won nine of its last 12 Big 12 Conference games, dating back to a 2024 six-game win streak to conclude the year. The Bears have won 11 of their last 16 games, with lone losses to Auburn, LSU, TCU, No. 21 Cincinnati and defending league champion Arizona State on a walk-off field goal.
- QB Sawyer Robertson is the nation’s leading returner in QBR (83.7), after ranking fifth nationally last year. Robertson slung 28 TDs and threw for 3,071 yards in his first season as a near full-time starter, taking over in week 3.
- Utah comes into the game also off an idle week, sporting a 7-2 record and a 4-2 mark in Big 12 play. The Utes are ranked No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings, No. 17 in the AP and No. 19 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll. Utah went 3-0 in non-conference play with wins over UCLA, Cal Poly and Wyoming, but lost their Big 12 opener vs. No. 17 Texas Tech, 34-10 in Salt Lake. Utah has wins over West Virginia, No. 21 Arizona State, Colorado and No. 17 Cincinnati, falling at No. 15 BYU.
- Utah averages 39.6 points, 477.2 yards, 267.1 rushing yards and 210.1 passing yards per game. Defensively, UU allows only 14.2 points per game, including 301.1 yards, with 156.8 passing and 144.3 rushing yards per game. Nationally, UU ranks No. 4 in first-down offense, No. 8 in passing defense, No. 3 in rushing offense, No. 8 in scoring defense, No. 10 in scoring offense, No. 16 in sacks, No. 17 in defense and No. 11 in offense.
