Baylor offers freshman wide receiver from South Alabama

With the transfer portal opening today, Baylor is wasting no time trying to patch the holes left by a mass exodus of departures. The Baylor staff has extended an offer to South Alabama standout freshman Jeremy Scott. He will have three years of eligibility after playing his freshman season in the Sun Belt Conference.

Scott had a great season as a true freshman; he tallied 24 receptions for 417 yards in nine games, along with bringing in four touchdowns. He is six feet three inches and weighs 208 pounds, and was rated as a 0.8500 prospect on 247. He drew offers from Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Houston out of high school but elected to join South Alabama. His production, along with years of eligibility and athleticism, has a lot of schools going for the young wide-out. Along with the Baylor offer, Scott has received offers from Houston, Syracuse, Memphis, Cincinnati, and Georgia.

Jeremy Scott has the makings of a great wide receiver for Baylor. Dallas Baker has cultivated a strong culture in his wide receiver room, creating a tight-knit unit that has been productive over the past couple of years. Baylor will need a couple of wide receiver reinforcements as almost all of Baylor's production graduates. The headliners of the room: Josh Cameron, Kole Wilson, Ashtyn Hawkins, and Kobe Prentice are all moving on to the NFL, leaving Baylor with a large gap to fill.

The current top wide receivers in the room are Jadon Porter and Louis Brown IV. They both displayed flashes in 2025, but 2026 will have to be the year to have the coming-out party that the Bears' offense will need. Freshman receivers Taz Williams, Ashton Jones, and Jacorey Watson were all promising prospects from the 2024 class who could also play a significant role in the 2026 season.

Another interesting thing to see in this transfer window is who will be throwing Dallas Baker's wide receiver room the ball. Baylor fans seem to be bought in on DJ Lagway coming in and being the guy for the Bears in 2026, but if that doesn't pan out, will it be another transfer quarterback, or will it be the guys Baylor already has in-house? Former four-star quarterback Walker White will be the favorite for the job, but junior Nate Bennet has been with the program for three years and has shown flashes when given the chance to play.

Whoever Baylor decides to roll with at quarterback in 2026, the Bears need to move quickly, as transfer wide receivers will want to know who they will be lining up with this fall.

