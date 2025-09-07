Social media reactions: Baylor's Overtime Victory Over SMU Ignites Baylor Nation
Survive and Advance is what Saturday afternoon's game against No. 17 SMU was all about. The Bears came together and pulled off the upset in double overtime in Dallas, Texas, 48-45. The Bears fought back after falling behind early in the first quarter after allowing a 70-plus yard touchdown pass off a should-have-been interception on the very first play of the game. Baylor clawed their way into the game after a first-half shootout and seemed to be making great progress in the second half as it held SMU to 33 yards in the third quarter.
Sawyer Robertson is showing why he is one of the most underrated QBs in the entire country as he went off today, throwing for 440 passing yards and 4 passing touchdowns along with 6 rushes for 20 yards. Wide receivers Josh Cameron and Ashytn Hawkins combined for 296 receiving yards. Cameron had 151 yards with 9 receptions and Hawkins had 145 receiving yards with 10 receptions. The Bears' run game seemed to start to get things on track as Bryson Washington showed why he was an All-American as a freshman last season, as he rushed for 115 yards on 31 carries and 2 rushing touchdowns.
The Bears' defense looked very shaky and confused to start the game but in the second half they showed the toughness and grit to come together and believe in each other, along with the coaching staff putting their players in the best position to win the battle across from them to come out victorious when the final whistle blew. Keaton Thomas, the Preseason All-American linebacker, led the defense with 10 tackles. The defensive line showed a lot of improvement in the second half, also as they were able to contain SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings as he got off to a hot start in the first half of this game.
Baylor faithful showed its praise all over social media on the Bears' comeback performance against a team that went to their respective conference championship game and also landed a spot in last year's 12-team college football playoff. Here's some of SicEm Nation's fans loving the double overtime win over the Mustangs.
