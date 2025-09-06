Baylor's Sawyer Robertson and SMU QB Trade Big Numbers in Week 2 Shootout
The Baylor Bears pulled off an upset over the No. 17-ranked SMU Mustangs with big thanks to quarterback Sawyer Robertson. The redshirt senior lit up the box score, throwing a second consecutive 400-yard game. Robertson's performance helped the Bears improve to a 1-1 record on the season.
Robertson ended the day completing 34/50 of his pass attempts for 440 yards and 4 touchdowns. The Bears quarterback spread the ball out well on Saturday, having four receivers with 4 or more receptions. Of his targets, Robertson favored wide receivers Ashtyn Hawkins and Josh Cameron the most. Hawkins ended the day with 10 receptions for 145 yards, and Cameron logged 9 receptions for 151 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Baylor needed every bit of their quarterback on Saturday, as SMU's quarterback Kevin Jennings was having his way with the Bears' defense, throwing for 295 yards and 3 touchdowns on just 16 completions. Safety Jacob Redding was able to snag an interception off the Mustangs' quarterback, however.
Robertson made plenty of eye-catching throws on Saturday. The 6-foot-4 signal caller put the ball only where his pass catchers could get it and kept the ball out of harm's way. The Bears' quarterback logged a 168.3 QBR in the win and is making a strong case for the pros early in his senior season.
Robertson was at the top of the nation's leaders in passing yards after the disappointing Week 1 loss to the Auburn Tigers. The redshirt senior quarterback recorded 419 yards and 3 touchdowns in the team's loss, and now has a season total of 859 yards and 7 touchdowns in just two weeks of football. With such dominant numbers, Robertson will likely remain at the top of the nation after two weeks.
Baylor will take on the Samford Bulldogs next Saturday. With plenty of momentum going into a game against an FCS opponent, Robertson has a chance to put on another big game for the Bears.
