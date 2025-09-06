The game changers: Top players from Baylor's incredible win over SMU
On Saturday afternoon, the Baylor Bears rolled into Dallas coming off a very disappointing week 1 loss to the Auburn Tigers. SMU came into the game incredibly confident, ranked as the No. 17 team in the nation, and had a lot to prove after its College Football Playoff appearance last season. Many across sports media outlets pegged this as one of the potential games of the week, and they were certainly right about that. In cinematic fashion, the Bears were able to defeat the Mustangs in a double overtime thriller, with a final score of 48-45. Similar to last week, both teams had their stars. Below are the true game changers for both Baylor and SMU that led to the incredible game this afternoon:
1. Kevin Jennings: The SMU quarterback played his heart out. Going into halftime, Jennings was a perfect 10/10, throwing for over 200 yards and 2 touchdowns. When a quarterback is putting up those kinds of numbers, rarely does their team end up losing the game. Jennings' talent was evident from the first play of the game, where he hit fellow receiver Romello Brinson for a 75-yard touchdown and continued to make the tough throws and move the chains throughout the game.
2. Sawyer Robertson: The 2nd quarterback on this list, Sawyer Robertson, today showed the college football world why he should be considered one of the premier quarterbacks in the country. Similar to Jennings, Robertson went into halftime with a stellar completion percentage, over 200 yards passing, and 2 touchdowns. The difference between the 2, Robertson was able to continue his dominance into the second half and even overtime, where he made all of the tough throws necessary to ensure his team came out victorious.
3. Ashton Hawkins: After last week against Auburn, many thought that Kole Wilson would be the star wide receiver for the Bears this upcoming season. Well, Ashton Hawkins certainly had something to say about that and threw his name into the ring for the Bears' WR1. Hawkins was sensational today, finishing the game with 10 receptions for 145 total yards, and was pivotal to the Bears' success.
4. Romello Brinson: Without receiver Jordan Hudson, SMU was going to need the rest of their receiving room to step up in a big way to stay competitive. The Mustangs did not skip a beat without Hudson, and Romello Brinson was one of their key catalysts to the Mustangs' offensive success. Brinson finished the game with 4 receptions for 126 total yards and 2 touchdowns, a true game-changing stat line.
5. Jacob Redding: The first defensive name on this game-changers list, Redding, was invaluable for the Bears on the defensive side of the ball today. Redding always seemed to be in the right place at the right time and made two key plays over the course of the game that helped shift the momentum in Baylor's direction. The first, a key open field tackle in the first half that could have resulted in a huge chunk play for the Mustangs. The second, an interception during the third quarter after the Bears had just lost the ball due to a muffed punt return. Redding was essential to the Bears' success today.
6. TJ Harden: With the Mustangs not necessarily having a true RB1 this season, four Mustang running backs saw key snaps today. However, Harden was clearly the most dynamic of the bunch and was effective in both the rushing and passing game. It did not matter how, but Harden was consistently able to move the chains for the Mustangs and get a first down when they needed to. Harden finished the game with 19 rushing attempts for 115 yards and 3 touchdowns.
7. Josh Cameron: The second Baylor receiver on this list and the final game changer, Josh Cameron, was as if not more sensational than, Hawkins. The bigger-bodied receiver was imperative to the success of Baylor and really came alive in the second half of the game and during overtime. Cameron's stat line speaks for itself, finishing the game with 9 receptions for 151 yards and 2 touchdowns, with one being a 48-yard touchdown grab to tie the game in the fourth quarter.
This game was truly a treat to watch. The display of offensive firepower across both teams was masterful, with both teams having a very bright future in front of them for the rest of the season. As always, stay tuned, and we will see if Baylor can keep this momentum up going into next week.
