Social media reacts to Baylor football's improbable win over Kansas State
Baylor finished Week 6 with a win over Kansas State Saturday afternoon in Waco after a game-winning field goal, winning 35-34 in another close game this season. There was a lot of up and downs as things seemed to look like it was getting out of hand as Kansas State got off to a commanding lead that left Baylor Nation in frustration. Baylor found a way to fight back into the ball game and pulled off another big-time win to improve to 4-2 on the season.
Offensively, the Bears came out pretty slow, as this has been a theme for Baylor almost midway through the 2025 season. The passing attack for the Bears led the way as Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson put up 342 passing yards and 2 passing touchdowns along with 1 interception. Tight end Michael Trigg is having the breakout year this season, and he's continued to improve and show why he should be in the discussion to be one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the country, as he had a career day with 155 receiving yards on 8 receptions, including a spectacular one-handed grab.
Defensively, the Bears continued to struggle in finding a way to stay off the field as they gave up over 500 total yards. Kansas State won the time of possession, having the ball for over 20 minutes. Giving minutes compared to Baylor's 23 minutes. The Bears gave up big plays and long drives, as one of them was a 97-yard drive for the Wildcats. Four minutes left in the 4th quarter changed everything as Jacob Redding intercepted Avery Johnson and returned it for a pick-six, covering 66 yards, giving Baylor their first lead of the second half.
Baylor needed big plays on both sides of the ball, and they got them with an explosive passing attack and by creating defensive turnovers, along with a blocked kick to win the game.
