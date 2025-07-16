The Athletic ranks Baylor's Sawyer Robertson just outside the top 10 college QBs
After taking over the starting spot from Dequan Finn in 2024, Sawyer Robertson became one of the top college QBs to finish the season. He led Baylor to six straight wins to finish the regular season. Robertson threw for 3,071 yards, 28 touchdowns, and eight interceptions for the Bears during his junior year.
With Robertson back in 2025, there are high expectations for him and Baylor. But where does Robertson stack up among all 136 QBs in college football?
Recently, The Athletic ranked all 136 projected starting QBs into a tier system. They talked to over 40 coaches who gave their perspective on QBs they've played against and who are supposed to be the best of the best in each respective conference.
After talking to the coaches, they grouped al projected starters into seven tiers. Robertson came in at No. 11 overall and ranked as the first QB in 'tier 2'. The article says the second tier means: "Winners who have proven their mettle. They can carry the team but may have limitations when it comes to certain traits or question marks about their consistency."
Who are the 10 QBs who are projected to be better than Robertson?
1. Cade Klubnik (Clemson)
2. Garrett Nussmeier (LSU)
3. LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina)
4. John Mateer (Oklahoma)
5. DJ Lagway (Florida)
6. Drew Allar (Penn State)
7. Sam Leavitt (Arizona State)
8. Kevin Jennings (SMU)
9. Josh Hoover (TCU)
10. Arch Manning (Texas)
