Former Baylor star Ja'Kobe Walter shines for Toronto Raptors in NBA Summer League
The Toronto Raptors selected former Baylor star Ja'Kobe Walter with the 19th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-5 guard played in 52 games, while starting 18, during his rookie season with the Raptors. Walter averaged 8.6 points in 2024, but in hopes of learning more of the NBA ropes, Walter opted to play in the Summer League.
The explosive guard put on a show during Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Walter led the game, scoring 26 points, four rebounds, and even had seven steals against the Nuggets. Through three games of Summer League action, Walter is one of the top performers.
Walter is averaging 18 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.3 steals for the Raptors. During the early goings of Summer League action, Toronto is 3-0, led by Walter. Fellow former Baylor Bear guard RayJ Dennis is also toward the top of the leaderboard, averaging 16 points per game.
The former five-star recruit played one season with Baylor before heading to the NBA. During the 2023-24 season, Walter became the Big 12 Freshman of the Year. During his 35 starts in Waco, Walter averaged 14.5 points and 4.4 rebounds for the Baylor Bears.
