Sawyer Robertson was back in your X feed this past week as clips of him and Jon Gruden circulated. Gruden, famously known for coaching in the NFL and being one of the great football personalities of all time, invited the former Baylor Bears quarterback to Tampa to undergo one of his famous quarterback classes. The session is part of Gruden’s well known quarterback work, where he breaks down mechanics, film, and decision making with players.

Gruden’s QB Class Season 2.



Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/PYuGuSd0VD — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) April 2, 2026

The last Baylor quarterback to participate in Jon Gruden's quarterback coaching sessions was Bryce Petty, and before that, it was Robert Griffin III. Gruden's show used to air on ESPN before it was discontinued, but it has now been revived by Barstool Sports. Sawyer Robertson is to feature on the show Monday, April 20th, where we should get a small insight on how Saywer's game translates at the next level, and a look back at all the things he did right at Baylor last season.

Last year's six QB Class graduates are off to a great start in the NFL... can't wait to see what this year's six quarterbacks do at the next level!!



First episode of Gruden's QB Class dropping MONDAY at 7pm EST! pic.twitter.com/Y0R7JeoKkP — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) April 3, 2026

The appearance also gives Robertson a national platform at a key time in the pre-draft process. With scouts and fans paying attention, the session could highlight his strengths as a passer and decision maker while continuing to build momentum following his performance for Baylor last season.

Gruden also brought Michael Trigg along

Gruden was enamored with Michael Trigg's play last year and brought him on, along with Sawyer. There was a short clip circulating of Michael Trigg recreating his shocking left-handed one-handed catch on the sideline against Kansas State for coach Gruden.

"Mike Trigg made some of the most insane catches this year... I had to see them for myself!! Look out for this young cat in the draft this year, he has the chance to be SPECIAL!! " Jon Gruden via X

Best TE in the country: Micheal Trigg

pic.twitter.com/e6eJyHzrZ1 — The Baylor Observer (@BaylorObserver) October 4, 2025

Gruden gave Trigg some great advice about developing as a blocker and some other things that would help Trigg excel at the next level. He even leveled a comparison to Darren Waller and talked a little bit about Waller's development in relation to Michael Trigg.

Trigg and Robertson Draft Aspirations

As of recently, Michael Trigg and Sawyer Robertson have both been mocked as high as the third round. Both players seem to have the general consensus of having a high ceiling, which can be tapped into under the correct development. Michael Trigg's athleticism is eye-opening to many teams, as he could be used as a receiving tight end for a team that likes to throw the ball a lot. He needs to develop as a blocker, though, so that he becomes a viable option for all teams and not just a few.

Sawyer Robertson with the 4th Down WHEELS en Route for 6#Big12FB | #SicEm pic.twitter.com/6gsnqKtdF8 — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) September 22, 2024

Sawyer's accuracy in the intermediate and long-game along with the prospect of him being a good runner (when he's playing without injury), has also intrigued teams. It will be interesting to see if a franchise is willing to develop and pour into him as a long-term project, rather than bury him in the roster and release him in a year.