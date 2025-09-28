Things you might not have known about Baylor's win over Oklahoma State
After a heartbreaking loss to Arizona State, Baylor got back on the win column on Saturday against Oklahoma State. The Cowboys' offense gained more yards than many thought they would, but the Baylor offense kicked things into a higher gear. QB Sawyer Robertson wouldn't be denied, throwing for 393 yards and four scores. Robertson added another TD on the ground.
RB Bryson Washington was elite, rushing for 77 yards on 10 carries with a TD. But Washington got a little banged up, and the Bears put in both freshmen Caden Knighten and Michael Turner. Knighten added a score and showed off his explosion.
Baylor allowed 448 yards of offense to OSU, but the Bears made enough plays to walk out with a 45-27 win.
Here are game notes from Baylorbears.com
• The Baylor offense ended the day with 612 yards with 393 passing and 219 coming on the ground.
• First time since 2016 that Baylor has had two games in the regular season surpass 600 offensive yards.
• Senior QB Sawyer Robertson went 24-35-0 for 393 passing yards and five total touchdowns, four being passing.
• Robertson connected with four different receivers in the endzone. The last time Baylor had a game with four different receivers scoring a touchdown was Oct. 10, 2015
versus Kansas, where Baylor won 66-7.
• Robertson is the first BU quarterback to have at least two games in a season with at least four passing TDs in back-to-back seasons since Seth Russell (2015 & 2016).
• Marked the fifth straight game that Robertson has at least three passing touchdowns, the longest streak by a Big 12 quarterback since Kyler Murray (2018).
• Robertson’s five touchdowns tied his career-best, last being at Texas Tech (10/19/24).
• Robertson had his third game of the season, seventh of his career, with over 300 passing yards.
• Robertson is the lone holder of No. 5 in program history with 47 career passing touchdowns.
• Robertson now sits at No. 7 in program history with 5,648 passing yards, passing Blake Shapen (2021-23).
• The Bears spread the ball well on the ground with three running backs running for over 45 yards.
• RB Caden Knighten led the Bears on the ground career-best 81 yards on five carries, including a 49-yard long rush.
• The 49-yard carry was the second-longest play of the season, longest since a 57-yard pass versus Auburn.
• It was also the longest rush for BU since a 51-yard rush of Washington versus Kansas last season.
• RB Bryson Washington put up 77 yards on 10 carries and one touchdown.
• Washington’s 19-yard touchdown rush was the longest scoring carry of the season.
• Marked Washington’s fifth rushing TD of the seaosn, 17th of career.
• RB Michael Turner had a career-best day with 13 carries for 47 yards.
• Baylor showed depth in the receiving room with nine different receivers hauling in at least one catch.
• WR Josh Cameron continues to lead for the Bears with six receptions for 98 yards.
• WR Kole Wilson hauled in his second consecutive game with a touchdown, along with six receptions and 76 yards.
• Wilson extended his streak to 35 games with at least one reception, ranking No. 3 among NCAA.
• TE Michael Trigg continues to shine with three receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown, including a long play of 34 yards.
• Trigg added his fourth TD of the season, second straight game with a TD.
• Now tied for third in program history with Justin Akers (2006-09) of BU tight ends career TDs with seven at Baylor.
• TE Matthew Klopfenstein secured his second career touchdown, first of the season.
• Klopfenstein finished with 24 yards on three plays.
• Baylor’s defense held Oklahoma State to 448 yards, 291 passing and 157 rushing.
• BU defense had six pass break-ups, two coming from Keaton Thomas and two from Caldra Williford, who made his first start.
• Reshirt junior LB Keaton Thomas led the team for the fourth game of the season with eight tackles, four being solo.
• Thomas broke up two passes, firsts of his career.
• LB Kyland Reed ended with a career- high of six tackles, five being solo, including a quarterback hurry.
• S DJ Coleman had five tackles, four being solo and a TFL of three yards.
• Marked the fourth game this season that Coleman had five-plus tackles and third in a row with a TFL.
• LB Kyler Jordan had two solo tackles and his first TFL of the season for a loss of three yards.
• LB Kaleb Burns brought down three tackles, two being solo, a TFL and a QBH.
• Marked first TFL in Burns career.
• Senior DL Jackie Marshall brought down a sack in back-to-back games, the first time in his career.