ESPN analyst Matt Miller has posted his predictions for all 257 picks of the 2026 NFL Draft, and Baylor Bears are scattered around the third day of the draft.

With the 124th pick...

The Jacksonville Jaguars are predicted to select wideout Josh Cameron halfway through the fourth round of the draft.

He would be reinforcing a solid wide receiver room that contains the likes of Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., and second overall pick Travis Hunter.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Josh Cameron walked on at Baylor and worked his way to being a physical and skilled cornerstone for the Bears' offense.

His blue-collar attitude and having a star quarterback like Trevor Lawrence in his rookie year could truly jumpstart his NFL career in Jacksonville.

With the 155th pick...

Tight end Michael Trigg is set to be picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 5th round. The Tampa native wouldn't have a long commute and said he will be at home in the city on draft night.

"The difference between me and other tight ends is you don't really see linebackers on me; it's always DBs. -- I'm very versatile, -- able to run any route," said Trigg in his Baylor Pro Day interview.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tight end Cade Otton has held down the position for the Buccaneers since Rob Gronkowski retired, but the tight end-loaded draft class will give Tampa Bay a chance to get QB Baker Mayfield a high-ceiling weapon late in the draft.

With the 205th pick...

The Detroit Lions are slotted to pick quarterback Sawyer Robertson. The Baylor senior was 5th in touchdowns (31) and 7th in yards (3,681) across the country in his 2025 campaign.

Sawyer Robertson connects with Kole Wilson 🎯 pic.twitter.com/M5w9rfkklT — Bennett Parker (@bennettpBU) March 23, 2026

Robertson's counting stats are prolific; why is he in the 6th round? Well, there are likely a variety of reasons:

At Baylor, Robertson was relying heavily on run-pass options and half-field reads; NFL scouts may be worried that it will take a while to develop full-field vision for Sawyer.

Robertson also has some lower-body mechanic issues that could become a problem at the next level. He struggles when the pocket collapses, getting sacked 22 times last season and often throwing loopy passes off his back foot instead of stepping into a throw.

He is best compared to Daniel Jones, not the twitchiest or fastest, but has a great arm and can perform well in a system that he is comfortable with.

Robertson doesn't seem discouraged with his draft stock and said he "plans on playing this game for a long time" and "feels like he has good relationships with [NFL] teams right now."